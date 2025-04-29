Namibia: It's Irresponsible Rumours - Chinese Embassy On Allegations of Assault On Namibian Employee

The Chinese embassy in Windhoek says reports of a Namibian employee being assaulted by his Chinese employers in Windhoek over money are "irresponsible rumours."

This comes after activist Michael Amushelelo circulated pictures of Sikomba Andeas, an employee of the Chinese-owned company Lichtech Investments, lying unconscious on the ground on social media.

"Today they have gone a bit too far by beating up an individual whose only crime was to demand for his salary," Amushelelo wrote.

He claims the man was assaulted by a group of Chinese employees after he had asked for his salary and that they left him "bleeding to death".

Amushelelo goes on to say: "If the relevant authorities fail to immediately act on this matter, they must consider this Chinese dead meat."

In a statement the Chinese embassy says: "The embassy wants to point out that according to information available so far, the above allegation of Amushelelo is false and his relevant remarks are irresponsible."

The Chinese embassy adds that the Namibian law enforcement will conduct the necessary investigations and the general public will not be misled.

Lictech Investments manager Peter Lin says the sentiments by Amushelelo do not reflect the true nature of the incident.

He says Andeas had been receiving his salary on time for several months, even receiving a number of salary advances. On the afternoon of 28 April, Andeas arrived at the company premises under the influence of alcohol and demanded yet another loan. Lin claims the situation escalated after he was denied his request.

"He pulled out a knife and attacked a Chinese staff member, punching him in the face and injuring another employee by scratching his face and arm," Lin says.

Lin adds that security intervened and the police were contacted to escort Andeas to the hospital.

He says: "It is troubling to see an emerging trend of misinformation aimed at stoking anti-Chinese sentiment in Namibia."

Security footage shows Andeas demanding money from two Chinese employees. He is seen becoming increasingly agitated before drawing a knife.

The Chinese embassy released a statement denying the allegations and warning against 'irresponsible' rumors.

Police are investigating the incident.