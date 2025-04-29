Nigeria: 12 Suspected Kidnappers, 3 Gunrunners Arrested in Taraba, Kaduna

Following intensified operations against criminal gangs backed by credible intelligence, the Nigerian Police has successfully arrested 22 suspected kidnappers and gun runners and recovered several arms/ammunition across several states.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the arrests demonstrate the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

He said, "On April 25, 2025, operatives of the FID Special Tactical Squad (STS) in collaboration with operatives of the Taraba State Police command, local hunters and vigilante group arrested four suspected kidnappers in Mararaban Abbare, Lau L.G.A., while they were planning an operation.

"The suspects, identified as Shehu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Haruna, Yusuf Bello, and Mohammed Bako, were found in possession of 2 AK-49 rifles, 1 AK-47 rifle, six magazines, and 45 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

"Prior to this arrest, the operatives had earlier received intelligence on a group of kidnapping gang terrorizing Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

"A successful raid conducted at the hideout of this gang led to the arrest of five suspected kidnappers.

"These suspects, identified as Sulaiman Mohammed, Tijjani Bello, Muhammed Umar, Adamu Ibrahim, Solomon Nathaniel, Haruna Adamu, were also found in possession of 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-49 rifle, and 4 AK-47 magazines.

"In a similar development on April 17, 2025, acting on intelligence, Police Operatives attached to Kaduna State Command apprehended one Isa Ibrahim, a suspected kidnapper, who confessed to relocating to Kaduna to establish a new gang after his accomplices were arrested in Kwara State.

"Equally on the same date, operatives of the Kaduna State Command mobilized a patrol team to Lamido village, Lere LGA, where two suspected kidnappers, Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji, were apprehended and both suspects confessed to involvement in kidnapping activities in the area.

"Additionally, on April 18, 2025, police operatives of the state, acting on received information about the activities of suspected gun runners, arrested 2 suspects identified as Bajo Badun and Magaji Abdullahi, who were found in possession of two fabricated AK-47 rifles.

"The Police later arrested one Ishiyaku Ali, along the Kauru-Pambegua Road of the state in possession of two locally-fabricated rifles and a long chain concealed in a sack.

"The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun commends the efforts of these gallant operatives and assures members of the public that the Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

"He further urges the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information of happenings in their environment."