Nigeria: Lagos Island's Varsity Football Academy Crowned Jof Kids Cup Champions

From the first whistle of the tournament to the final moments of a hard-fought victory, Varsity Football Academy from Lagos Island proved they were a team built on heart, skill, and determination.

On Sunday at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Centre, their dream became reality as they lifted the 6th U-13 JOF Kids Cup trophy -- a shining reward for their hard work and teamwork throughout the competition.

Facing fierce rivals B. Unit FC from the Mainland in the final, Varsity Football Academy wasted no time.

In a dramatic start, they won a penalty just seconds into the match. Young star Damilola Afolayan calmly stepped up and converted the spot-kick, scoring the only goal of the game.

From then on, Varsity's boys showed maturity beyond their years, defending fiercely and creating chances as they held on for a famous 1-0 win.

The victory capped off a campaign filled with energy, resilience, and the spirit of unity -- qualities that set Varsity Football Academy apart from their challengers.

As the final whistle blew, the celebrations began. Players hugged, coaches raised their arms triumphantly, and proud parents cheered from the stands.

The champions walked away not just with medals, but with a ₦750,000 cash prize and assorted gifts, courtesy of tournament sponsors JOF Nigeria Limited.

The JOF Kids Cup, now in its sixth edition, has become a launchpad for young football talents across Lagos.

This year's tournament was no different, drawing dignitaries from both the public and private sectors, along with Nigerian football legends like Waidi Akani, Friday Ekpo, Wasiu Ipaye, Godwin Okpara, and Franklin Howard, who applauded the players' artistry and sportsmanship.

Other top performers were not left out. B. Unit FC, the valiant runners-up, received ₦500,000, while third-place winners Strong Dove FC earned ₦350,000 after defeating First Class Boys 3-1. The fourth-place team was awarded ₦250,000.

Individual awards also recognised standout talents from the tournament:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Abdullahi Akinremi (Varsity Football Academy)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Abdullahi Akinremi (Varsity Football Academy)

Highest Goal Scorer: Marvellous Gavor (B. Unit FC) -- 8 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Alex Peter (Varsity Football Academy)

Olusegun Olugboyegun, chairman/CEO of JOF Nigeria Limited, who was on hand to present the trophies and prizes, praised the Varsity Football Academy team and the spirit of the competition.

"The whole idea is to encourage young talents and give them hope. That's what this is all about," he said.

"For the past six editions, we have seen how far we have been able to impact youngsters in Lagos State. This motivates us to take the tournament to the next level. We may consider inviting teams from across the Southwest region."

Mr Olugboyegun also announced plans to form a special "JOF All-Stars" team made up of standout players like those from Varsity Football Academy, who will receive training not only in football but also in life skills during holiday camps.

"We bring them together to teach them about God, morals, etiquette, and soccer. We want to nurture complete young individuals, not just athletes," he added.

For the players of Varsity Football Academy, the 2024 JOF Kids Cup is more than just a trophy -- it's a symbol of what teamwork, discipline, and belief can achieve.