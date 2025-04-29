Kenya: An Evening of Elegance - Village Market Celebrates 30 Years of Vision, Growth, and Community

On Saturday, 26th April 2025, the Trademark Ballroom on the second floor of Village Market was transformed into a glittering scene of celebration. Guests arrived in their finest black-tie attire, gathering for an evening of elegance, reflection, and heartfelt celebration to mark Village Market's remarkable 30-year journey.

As the evening unfolded--with the clink of glasses, soft music filling the air, and a palpable sense of nostalgia-- the evenings MCs took guests back to where it all began.

In 1992, Entrepreneur Extraordinaire & managing director of Village Market, Hamed Ehsani while driving with his brother Mehraz through what was then the coffee plantation-covered fields of Gigiri, inspiration struck. "We were on our way to play golf," Ehsani recalled warmly. "There were one or two shopping centres already built, but they were very rough. They served a purpose and are still thriving today, but we felt there was room to add a little more style, beauty, and texture."

What started as an idea for just 30 shops and a small supermarket, quickly grew into something much bigger. Today, Village Market stands as a thriving lifestyle destination with more than 150 shops, the 137-room luxury Tribe Hotel, the 215-room urban business hotel Trademark Hotel and a strong sense of community that has remained at its core.

The evening was a beautiful blend of elegance and emotion, featuring enchanting ballet performances and a lively show by the Mathare Kids, who have captured hearts on TikTok. Guests were treated to a captivating narration of Village Market's history by members of the Too Early For Birds crew, bringing the story to life with warmth and humor.

Speeches by the founders, alongside the Managing Director, reflected on the journey, challenges, and dreams that shaped Village Market. In a heartfelt moment, the ballroom rose in a standing ovation to honor the Ehsani family, whose vision and commitment turned a simple idea into a beloved cultural and lifestyle landmark.

The dinner was a night of gratitude--paying tribute to the architects, visionaries, retailers, partners, and loyal customers who have been part of the Village Market story. The evening was not just a celebration of the past but a toast to the future--Village Market's next chapter of innovation, community, and beauty.

As champagne flowed and laughter filled the ballroom, one thing was clear: Village Market is not just a place. It's a story--thirty years strong--with so much more yet to come.

Over the past three decades, Nairobi's retail landscape has transformed dramatically, with shopping malls becoming integral to the city's lifestyle and economy. Village Market was among the pioneers that set the stage for this growth, inspiring a wave of developments that now dot the city. Today, retail shopping is not just about commerce--it is a major driver of economic activity, creating thousands of jobs, supporting local and international brands, and offering vibrant spaces for community engagement. As Nairobi continues to grow as a regional hub, the success of centres like Village Market highlights just how vital retail is to the city's dynamic and evolving economy.