Ghana: Stop Blame Game, Channel Energies Into Business Creation ...Richard Nii Quaye Challenges Youth

RNAQ Holdings, a mother company for the Quick Angels Limited, Bills Micro Credit, was launched in Accra yesterday with a call on the youth to harness their potentials to create their own jobs.

The President of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who gave the advice during the launch in Accra yesterday, advised the youth to stop the blame game and rather channel their energies into creating their own businesses.

"As young people, let us not sit back and always complain and criticise our political leaders for failing to bring opportunities to us. This approach will lead us nowhere, and we will be complaining forever. Rather, let us rise up, take the bull by the horns, and create the opportunities for ourselves and the future generations to come," he stated.

RNAQ would provide advisory and strategic leadership support services for the 21 companies owned by Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The launch of RNAQ marked a shift in leadership where Mr Quaye retired as the Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels Limited and Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit.

In his absence, Mr Emmanuel Lamptey has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman of Quick Angels Limited and Kwadwo Dei Kwarteng appointed as Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit.

Mr Quaye in his address entreated the youth to form joint ventures to explore the numerous investment opportunities that existed in the country.

"Among us, there are those of us who have it, and those who do not have it. For those of us who have it, let us not take our monies out of the shores of this country, or leave our monies sitting at the bank. Instead, let us invest our monies into the businesses and skills of those who do not have it. Let us form a network of angel investors, and invest together to minimise our risk and maximise our chances of success," Mr Quaye stated.

The President of RNAQ encouraged the youth with unique skills and promising businesses that required funding and proper guidance to approach RNAQ "So we can invest together, build together, and win together."

Mr Quaye pledged that his vision as he retired was to focus his energy on "Bringing together young people with financial resources, and young people with amazing skills in early stage businesses, to trigger the economic revolution that would make the country great and strong."

He further said "My only aspiration is to see us thrive as a nation economically, and I have no political ambitions whatsoever, as may be already speculated. These actions from us will create many businesses that will hold and support our nation's economic growth, create thousands of jobs for the ever-growing young population, boost our confidence and pride as a true independent nation, and ultimately lead to the creation of black wealth."

Mr Lamptey in his remarks lauded Mr Quaye for his sterling leadership and sacrifices that had help position the companies he established in enviable positions and pledged to work hard to lift Quick Angels Limited to higher heights than he took it.

Mr Kwarteng also for his part paid glowing tribute to Mr Quaye for his meritorious service to the business community and confidence reposed in him to serve as Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit.