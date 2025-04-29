Rwanda: African Club Championship - APR VC Bow Out After Semis Loss to Swehly SC

29 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

APR VC's hopes of becoming the first Rwandan club to reach the final of the African Volleyball Club Championship came to an end after shock semifinal elimination by Libyan side Swehly Sports Club on Tuesday.

Swehly made the best out of their home crowd and beat Sammy Mulinge's side in four sets (17-25, 18-25, 29-27, 22-25) in a seminal encounter held at Misurata International Hall in Libya on Monday, April 28.

The hosts took the first set 25-17 and the second 25-18 to take control of the game ahead of the Rwandan champions.

The third set saw both clubs locked in a fierce battle as Swehly were pushing to complete a clean sweep on APR but the latter kept the fight on and stole the set at 29-27.

Having pulled one set back, the likes of captain Prince Kanamugire and his teammates gave it their all during the fourth set which they wanted to win and force the game to tiebreak.

Unfortunately, Swehly rose to the occasion and claimed the decisive set 25-22 to book a spot in the final.

APR will now play the third place game against either Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia or Egypt's Al Ahly Sporting Club.

