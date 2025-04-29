Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists, have killed several individuals, including women and children, near Rann in the Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to security and local sources, the attack occurred around 11 am Monday along the Furunduma axis, approximately 11 kilometres from Rann town.

One of the sources revealed that a vehicle carrying the victims, en route to Gambarou Ngala, drove over the explosive device.

"It's not clear how many people died but 4 women, six children and several men were killed during the blast," he said.

The injured victims were transported to Rann Hospital for treatment.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the military or police regarding the attack. Efforts to reach Borno State Police Command's spokesperson, Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful as his phone line could not be reached.