Nigeria: Bauchi Gov Charges Army On Multi-Dimensional Strategies to Address Insecurity

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has urged the Nigerian Army to embrace continuous training and adopt multi-dimensional strategies to tackle the country's evolving security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, insurgency, and communal unrest.

Speaking as the Special Guest at the 2025 Combat Arms Training Week of the Nigerian Army, held on Monday at Obienu Barracks, Bauchi, the governor emphasised that the annual gathering serves as a critical platform for enhancing collaboration, evaluating combat readiness, refining tactical efficiency, and crafting strategic responses by the Infantry and Armoured Corps.

Represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, Governor Mohammed stressed that a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches would further enhance the successes of the army and other armed forces in responding to security challenges across the country.

He noted, "The nature of security challenges confronting our nation today has become increasingly complex and dynamic. In line with global best practices, continuous training remains the lifeline of any professional army."

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, assured that the Combat Arms Training Week and other deliberations would enable the Nigerian Army to consolidate its glorious traditions of excellence for which it is globally respected.