Nigeria: LP Ward Chairman Kidnapped in Edo

Gunmen have abducted Okasime Olowojoba, the Labour Party (LP) chairman of Ward 1 in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The kidnappers are reportedly demanding a ransom of N50 million from Olowojoba's family.

Olowojoba was kidnapped on Saturday along the Auchi-Benin-Ibillo Road while travelling to Igarra from Auchi to pick up his children ahead of the resumption of a new school term.

Sources said the incident occurred at a bad spot near Sasaro, a location known for repeated cases of kidnapping.

It was gathered that the assailants initially abducted all occupants of Olowojoba's vehicle, including his children and a maid, but later released the others and took him alone into the bush.

A family source confirmed that the kidnappers had established contact and demanded N50 million for his release.

As of the time of filing this report, the Edo State Police Command had not confirmed the incident, as messages sent to the Command's spokesperson, Moses Yamu, were yet to be replied.