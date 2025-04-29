Tunisia: President Kais Saied Rejects Statements and Declarations Issued By Foreign Entities

Tunis — President Kais Saied, affirmed during his meeting Monday at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti that statements and declarations issued by foreign entities are rejected in both form and substance, constituting blatant interference in Tunisia's internal affairs.

The Head of State emphasised that Tunisia is a sovereign state.

While some may express regret over the exclusion of international observers, Tunisia could equally assign observers to those entities that have voiced alleged concerns and "sleeplessness," and also demand that they amend their legislation and revise their procedures, the Presidency said in a statement.

These entities feign concern when it suits them, yet they remain untroubled by "sleeplessness" when reflecting on their own present before addressing their past, it was indicated in the same statement.