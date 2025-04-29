Tunisia: President of Republic Stresses Imperative to Prioritise Resolution of Social Issues in Draft Legislation

Tunis — President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Head of State emphasised the imperative to prioritise, in draft laws and decrees, the resolution of all social issues in a definitive and irreversible manner, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He clarified that this phase in Tunisia's history requires holding accountable all those within state institutions who fail to work toward addressing the demands of the Tunisian people.

The President of the Republic underscored that today's national liberation struggle is a battle between the system chosen by the people and a regime solely focused on regaining its footing and exacerbating situations through all means.

The Head of State noted that Tunisia relies on its capable and dedicated youth, adding that the Tunisian people have demonstrated a consciousness that has exposed those who feigned opposition for a decade. These individuals have ultimately revealed their true nature, leading history and the people to reject them, he stated.

President Kais Saied affirmed that efforts are ongoing, and the solutions being implemented are radical and not illusory or false, as yesterday's apparent adversaries and today's allies claim they are working to achieve.