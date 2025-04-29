Somalia's Auditor General Launches Third Phase of Contract Management System Training

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia (OAG) has officially launched the third phase of training on the Contract Management System (CMS), a modern digital platform aimed at improving how government contracts are managed.

The training, held in Mogadishu, brought together 20 staff members from 14 different government institutions.

It is part of a wider national effort by the Auditor General's Office to modernize financial management systems and strengthen transparency and accountability within government operations.

Previously, similar CMS training was provided to staff from 30 other government agencies, who are now actively using the system to manage their contracts more efficiently and transparently.

Speaking at the launch, the Auditor General, Lawyer Ahmed Isse Gutale, emphasized the importance of upgrading government systems to keep pace with modern technology. He highlighted how digital records are more reliable, long-lasting, and easier to access than paper documents.

"A paper document can last for a short time, but digital information is protected, lasting, and can be accessed anytime when needed," said Mr. Gutale.

He also noted that embracing technology is essential to building public trust and promoting legal compliance, which are key foundations for long-term development.

The Office of the Auditor General reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing training and support until all government institutions are fully equipped to use the CMS system.

This effort is expected to boost good governance, accountability, and cooperation between agencies across Somalia.