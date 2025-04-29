Somalia Launches New Association to Support Women Farmers

The Somali government has taken a significant step toward promoting gender equality in agriculture with the official launch of the Somali Agricultural Women Association (SAWA).

The initiative was formally inaugurated on Monday in Mogadishu by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mohamed Abdi Maareeye.

SAWA is designed to support and empower women working in the agricultural sector through training, networking opportunities, and advocacy. The association will serve as a platform to strengthen the voices of women farmers, enhance their skills, and improve their access to resources and decision-making processes in agriculture.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Maareeye emphasized the importance of women in Somalia's agricultural development. "Women play a central role in our agricultural economy, yet they face many challenges," he said. "Through SAWA, we aim to equip them with the knowledge, tools, and support systems they need to thrive and lead in this vital sector."

Stakeholders from various regions, including women farmers, agricultural experts, civil society representatives, and development partners, attended the launch ceremony. Many expressed strong support for SAWA's mission and praised the government for prioritizing inclusive agricultural growth.

The establishment of SAWA marks a major milestone in Somalia's efforts to promote gender-inclusive development and food security.

It is expected to contribute significantly to the country's economic recovery and rural empowerment, especially by addressing barriers that limit women's full participation in farming and agribusiness.