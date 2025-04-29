Africa: Somalia's Minister of Labour Attends Innovation Africa 2025 Summit to Boost Education, Technology, and Youth Skills

29 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Honourable Yusuf Mohamed, on Monday participated in the Innovation Africa 2025 Ministerial Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The high-level summit brought together ministers and officials from across the continent to explore strategies for advancing education, technology, and skills development to empower Africa's youth.

Representing Somalia, Minister Yusuf Mohamed joined regional leaders and international partners in discussions focused on building resilient education systems, promoting digital innovation, and creating opportunities for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, Minister Yusuf emphasized Somalia's commitment to investing in its young population. "Youth are the backbone of Somalia's future. By strengthening our education and vocational training systems, and embracing technology, we are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and stability," he said.

The summit serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration between governments, development partners, and the private sector.

It highlights the urgent need for skills-based learning and innovation-driven policies to prepare Africa's next generation for success in a digital world.

Somalia's active participation in Innovation Africa 2025 demonstrates its dedication to regional cooperation and its vision of equipping Somali youth with the skills and tools they need to build a brighter future.

