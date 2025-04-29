Nigeria: Governor Zulum Appoints New Accountant General

29 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Bukar will succeed the current Accountant General, Bura Usman, who is due for retirement on 8 May.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Bunu Bukar as the new Accountant General of the state.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Dauda Iliya.

According to the statement, the appointment is in line with the powers conferred on the governor under Section 208, Subsection 2(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Before his appointment, Mr Bukar served as Director of Treasury Operations at the Office of the Accountant General in the Borno State Ministry of Finance.

A seasoned financial expert, Mr Bukar is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FANAN) and a member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) with a specialisation in finance, a postgraduate diploma in accountancy, and other academic and professional qualifications.

The statement noted that Mr Bukar will bring to his new role over 16 years of experience in the banking sector and 13 years in public service.

While congratulating Mr Bukar on his appointment, Mr Zulum urged him to demonstrate professionalism, transparency, financial integrity, and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

The governor also commended the outgoing Accountant General, Bura Usman, for his meritorious service and contributions to the state's development.

The appointment takes effect from 8 May 2025.

