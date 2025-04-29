Kenya: Eldoret Contractors Charged With Sh290mn Tax Evasion

Eldoret — Two directors have been charged before the Eldoret Law Courts over an alleged tax evasion scheme involving Sh290.25 million, following an extensive investigation by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Jacquelyne Joy Buyanzi, director of Harmo Engineering and Building Contractors Limited, and Joan Jepkosgey Misoy, director of Mistroneux Limited, were charged with tax fraud involving Sh282.8 million and Sh2.4 million respectively.

Investigations revealed that between August 2014 and December 2019, Harmo Engineering and Building Contractors Limited earned over Sh1 billion in income but failed to declare Sh756.5 million in VAT returns and Sh441.5 milliom in income tax returns, resulting in evaded taxes amounting to Sh282.8 million.

Meanwhile, Misoy and Mistroneux Limited allegedly omitted Sh8 million from tax returns between 2021 and 2022, and Misoy herself failed to declare Sh18.2 million earned individually between 2018 and 2022, exposing the government to a potential loss of Sh5,1 million in taxes.

The accused appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Keyne Odhiambo Gweno and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Buyanzi was granted bond of Sh5 million or alternative cash bail of Sh300,000. Misoy was granted bond of Sh2 million with alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 for charges against her company and an additional Sh2 million bond or Sh200,000 cash bail for charges relating to her personal taxes.

The cases are scheduled for mention on May 5, 2025.

If convicted, the accused face a fine of Sh10 million or double the amount of taxes evaded -- whichever is higher, or imprisonment for up to five years, in accordance with the Tax Procedures Act, 2015.