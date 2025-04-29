Kenya: WTTC, VFS Global to Boost SMEs in Travel and Tourism Sector

Nairobi — The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled its global Together in Travel initiative, aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism sector.

VFS Global has joined as a Founding Partner, bringing with it a global footprint across 150+ countries and decades of industry experience.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with leading industry players, seeks to bolster SMEs by providing access to international markets, investment opportunities, digital tools, training programmes, and frameworks for sustainable business practices.

"We are delighted to welcome VFS Global as a Founding Partner. Their global reach and expertise will be vital in shaping this platform and giving SMEs the tools they need to succeed," said Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting inclusive industry growth.

"As a Founding Partner, we're committed to helping SMEs thrive and deepen their socio-economic impact. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to inclusive development within the travel sector," he said.

The programme also emphasizes diversity by encouraging partnerships with women-led enterprises and businesses from indigenous communities.

Andrea Grisdale, Founder & CEO of IC Bellagio, was named Vice Chair of the initiative. With over 25 years of experience in crafting bespoke travel experiences, she will steer the programme's vision of inclusivity and sustainability.

Other partners contributing to the initiative's diverse expertise include Accor, Hilton, MSC Cruises, Microsoft, Virtuoso, Trip.com, and FINN Partners, among others.