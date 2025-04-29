Tanzania: Govt Formalises 50 Informal Ports Under Hassan's Leadership

DODOMA: THE government has formalised at least 50 previously informal sea and lake ports across the nation over the past four years under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to enhance trade and safety along its waterways.

Deputy Minister for Works, Mr David Kihenzile, made the revelation while responding to a question from Muleba North MP Charles Mwijage (CCM), who sought to understand the government's plans to develop the Kyamkwikwi port in Muleba District, Kagera Region and construct a connecting road.

In his response, Mr Kihenzile stated that the government, through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), has completed the updating of the 2021-2045 National Master Plan for Port Infrastructure Development.

"This Master Plan outlines the development needs of ports across the country, including the Kyamkwikwi Port on Lake Victoria," he said.

Mr Kihenzile elaborated that the Master Plan is being implemented through rolling five-year Strategic Plans.

Currently, the TPA has begun constructing a jetty to serve both cargo and passengers at the Kyamkwikwi site as part of efforts to enhance infrastructure and facilitate trade activities in the region.

He assured the House that the government remains committed to strengthening the transport and logistics sector by investing in strategic port infrastructure to boost economic growth, especially in areas along major waterways like Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika and the Indian Ocean coastline.

Mr Kihenzile added that formalising the 50 ports has improved regulation, increased revenue collection and enhanced safety standards for both passengers and cargo operators.

The ongoing initiatives are part of the broader vision under President Samia's administration to modernise the transport sector, open up rural areas for economic activities and facilitate regional trade links.

On the issue of the road connection to the Kyamkwikwi Port, Mr Kihenzile said the government recognises its importance and is working through relevant authorities to include it in future development plans, subject to budgetary allocations.

"The government understands that access roads are critical for maximising the benefits of port development. We will continue to mobilise resources to ensure such key infrastructure is realised," he emphasised.

Mr Kihenzile called upon MPs and local government leaders to continue working closely with the central government in identifying and prioritising key infrastructure projects in their constituencies.