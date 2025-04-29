Liberia: Recommendations to End the Political Gridlock At the Capitol in Monrovia

opinion

On April 23, 2025, the Supreme Court of Liberia, the highest court in the land, handed down a decisive ruling affirming Cllr J. Fonati Koffa as the constitutionally elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Legislature of Liberia.

The fragile post-war country has been embroiled in what is becoming a major constitutional crisis that is degenerating into violence, after Speaker Koffa was recently removed from office by a group of legislators who styled themselves as the "Majority Bloc," with the apparent backing of the President and his administration.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court clearly stated that the Majority Bloc's action to remove Speaker Koffa was taken without due regard to the Liberian Constitution and the rule of law. The latest opinion of the court followed its earlier ruling in the matter several weeks ago, which was widely criticized and interpreted by legal experts to be ambiguous (unclear, or open to more than one interpretation).

The impasse at the National Legislature, which has dragged on for several months, has divided the National Legislature into two hostile factions, each headed by a speaker - reminiscent of the civil war years when various warring factions operated their own governments, in the bloody contest for state power.

As a result of the deepening political crisis in the National Legislature, violence has been instigated in the fragile post-war country, which is recovering from 14-years of civil war that cost the lives of over 250,000 people and left the entire country almost completely destroyed.

An example of how the political standoff in the National Legislature is quickly degenerating into violence and destruction is the December 2024 fire at the Capitol Building - seat of the National Legislature - which caused massive destruction to the historic building and national landmark. There has been no conclusive outcome regarding the fire investigations, while both factions in the balkanized legislature (divided hostile factions) have accused one another of responsibility for the fire.

Since the Supreme Court's ruling affirming Koffa's legitimacy as the constitutionally and legally recognized Speaker, Representative Richard Koon, the purported Speaker of the House of the self-styled "Majority Bloc," flatly rejected the ruling of the highest court in the land. Accusing the Court of over-reach, Koon vowed that his so-called "Majority Bloc" will not "succumb" to its ruling.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, President Joseph N. Boakai delivered an address to the nation, reaffirming his government's commitment to constitutional governance, the separation of powers between the three branches of government (Legislature, Executive and Judiciary), and the rule of law.

The President, who is head of the Executive Branch, noted that his government has initiated consultations with key national stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, in pursuit of a constitutional and peaceful resolution to the crisis in the National Legislature - Which is the first of the three branches of the Liberian government.

However, it goes without saying that the President was in error when he also noted that his administration will continue to work with members of the House who meet the constitutional quorum necessary to conduct legislative business (the Majority Bloc), despite the Supreme Court's ruling to the contrary.

For a country that has suffered mindless bloodshed and destruction due to reckless disregard for constitutional order and the rule of law by past leaders, President Boakai's decision to sideline the Supreme Court's ruling for political convenience, sets yet another dangerous precedence, as this could undermine the gains made thus far in adherence to the rule of law and democratic governance in Liberia.

Even though he and the self-proclaimed "Majority Bloc" bear the greatest responsibility for the ongoing crisis, President Boakai has warned sternly that his government will not tolerate attempts to use violence or unlawful actions to influence the political process, indicating that there had been a report of acts of vandalism intended to desecrate the dignity of public institutions and buildings.

Accordingly, in order to break the deadlock in the National Legislature and prevent post-war Liberia from sliding back into civil conflicts, I wish to make the following recommendations to President Boakai for urgent consideration and actions:

That President Boakai should establish a National Mediation Committee that would be Chaired by the President himself, which would consist of several Members of the House of Representatives and some prominent citizens; That firstly, the House must return to legality (adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law affirming Koffa as the Speaker); That the National Legislature must convene a session with Speaker Koffa presiding, for the sole purpose of electing a new Speaker of the House of Representatives, which is neither Koffa nor Koon; That President Boakai should also engage in consultations with former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George M. Weah behind the scenes, as part of the process to bring about an amicable resolution to the ongoing crisis in the National Legislature, which is threatening the peace and stability of the post-war country.

It goes without saying that those officials who advised President Boakai to get involved in such a serious constitutional breach - which has the potential to plunge the country into another state of anarchy - have done the President and the country a great disservice. This is an example of the kinds of reckless political decisions under despotic leaders like Samuel K. Doe and Charles Taylor, which plunged the country into a state of turmoil and bloodshed during their respective regimes.

International Image at Risk

It is sad to note that Liberia is being plunged in a crisis that is avoidable at a time when the Boakai administration is endeavoring to reposition the post-war country on the global stage, promote international partnership and investment - all intended to boost the economy and improve the lot of the Liberian people.

Significant among the international engagements is Liberia's quest for a seat to become a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a campaign which is gaining global momentum because of the astute leadership of Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti - a former Assistant Secretary General of the UN.

However, President Boakai's efforts to pivot Liberia as an attractive destination for trade, investment, tourism, among other international engagements, would be undermined if there is an image problem due to civil unrest emanating from the House crisis.

Equally important, Liberia's international image and endeavors would be undermined if our major partners - such as the United States - were to criticize the Boakai government for undermining the rule of law and democratic governance, as exemplified by the leadership crisis in the House.

Finally, this is to urge President Boakai to give serious consideration to these recommendations and course correct before it is too late, as the ongoing crisis in the House has the potential to disrupt the peace and destabilize the fragile post-war country.

About the Author: Gabriel I.H. Williams is a career journalist and author, who has also served as a Liberian diplomat to the United States.