Liberia: Cental Blasts Defiant Govt Over Supreme Court Ruling

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has sharply criticized the government for its apparent disregard of the Supreme Court's ruling on the legitimacy of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's leadership in the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling delivered on April 23, 2025, declared all legislative actions taken by the majority bloc of lawmakers, led by Representative Richard Koon, as unconstitutional.

The Court's decision specifically declared that any legislative proceedings in which Speaker Koffa was not presiding, despite his presence and capacity to do so, were void. This included the election of Richard Koon as speaker and the suspension of several lawmakers. The ruling was seen as a pivotal move to end the protracted political deadlock that has paralyzed legislative functions for months.

However, the response from key government officials has raised concerns. While Minister of Information Jerolinmek Piah acknowledged the Court's ruling and expressed respect for it, Representative Koon and several other members of the majority bloc have openly rejected the ruling, pledging not to adhere to it. Koon has maintained that his faction would continue to operate independently of Speaker Koffa's leadership.

President Joseph N. Boakai, in his public comments, appeared reluctant to fully recognize the legitimacy of Speaker Koffa, despite the Supreme Court's clear ruling. He expressed a preference for working with a quorum of lawmakers, some of whom are aligned with Koon's faction, raising doubts about his commitment to the Court's directive.

CENTAL, a leading civil society organization, condemned the government's failure to immediately enforce the Supreme Court's ruling. In a statement, CENTAL called for full adherence to the Court's decision and emphasized the urgent need for President Boakai to sever ties with the Koon bloc, which has been deemed unconstitutional. The group noted that continued engagement with the Koon-led faction undermines the integrity of Liberia's democratic processes and risks setting a dangerous precedent for the country's constitutional order.

"By continuing to engage with the Koon bloc after the Court's unambiguous ruling, the government is effectively disregarding the judicial authority of the highest court in the land," said a spokesperson for CENTAL. "This not only jeopardizes the rule of law but also weakens Liberia's democratic credentials, which have made strides in recent years."

CENTAL further pointed out that the Supreme Court's decision was clear and binding, and that any argument suggesting the need for government continuity by working with the Koon bloc contradicts the Court's finding that a quorum presided over by an illegitimate Speaker is no quorum at all. The organization also called attention to the Legislature's failure to pass a law compelling attendance, leaving the situation unresolved, but reiterated that the Koon bloc members should respect the ruling and attend sessions presided over by Speaker Koffa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are deeply concerned that the ongoing defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling has exacerbated the crisis in the Legislature, hampering effective governance," CENTAL added. "We urge the President to ensure that the April 23 ruling is fully implemented and that the legitimacy of Speaker Koffa is restored immediately."

The government's failure to comply with the Court's ruling is viewed as a significant setback for Liberia's democratic progress. With a functioning government at stake, CENTAL called for an urgent resolution to the impasse, urging the Supreme Court to expedite any further proceedings and bring finality to the matter.

In conclusion, CENTAL reiterated its call for the executive branch to respect the rule of law and for the Legislature to prioritize the interests of the Liberian people over partisan politics. The organization stressed that the country's constitutional integrity and the public's trust in democratic institutions must remain paramount in this critical moment.

"The need for a stable and accountable Legislature is essential for the well-being of Liberia," said CENTAL. "We cannot allow this crisis to continue. It is time for the government and the lawmakers to put the nation first and comply with the law."