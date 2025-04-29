Liberia: End Malaria Council Members Inducted

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health, has officially launched and inducted the End Malaria Council Liberia, a strategic national platform established to drive efforts toward the elimination of malaria by 2030.

The induction ceremony took place at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, following a parade from the Ministry of Health Headquarters, as part of activities commemorating World Malaria Day 2025.

Held under the global theme, "Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite," and the slogan, "Zero Malaria Starts with Us," this year's observance highlights the urgent need for renewed investment, innovative strategies, and community engagement in the fight against malaria.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Albertha Clark-Kollie, the first female General Surgeon of the 14 Military Hospital, served as Guest Speaker. She emphasized that poverty, underdevelopment, and corruption remain key factors contributing to the prevalence of malaria.

"Poverty leads to malaria. Underdevelopment leads to malaria. Corruption leads to malaria," Dr. Clark-Kollie stated. "The establishment and induction of the End Malaria Council are timely. We must all embrace this national action plan if we are to eliminate malaria by 2030."

The End Malaria Council Liberia, comprised of prominent national leaders, private sector executives, and civil society representatives, will serve as an advocacy and accountability body. Its primary mission is to sustain political commitment, mobilize resources, and promote innovative approaches to accelerate malaria control and elimination across the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister of Health Dr. Louise Kpoto described the Council's induction as a pivotal moment in Liberia's public health journey.

"The establishment of the End Malaria Council signifies our seriousness in achieving zero malaria," Minister Kpoto said. "We are renewing our commitment today -- not just in words but in action -- to invest in ending malaria, to reimagine our strategies, and to reignite our collective will."

World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25, serves as a global platform to raise awareness and galvanize action to defeat malaria -- a preventable and treatable disease that continues to cause immense suffering, especially in developing nations.

According to her, the Ministry of Health remains committed to working alongside the End Malaria Council, partners, and communities to achieve zero malaria in Liberia.

Meanwhile, officials at the ceremony stressed that while progress has been made in reducing malaria cases in Liberia, the road to complete elimination requires intensified efforts, stronger partnerships, and active community participation.