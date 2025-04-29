Liberia: Cleric Urges Boakai to Save Liberia From Exploitations

A U.S. based humanitarian, Rev. Dancy Powell, has made an emotional and urgent appeal to President Joseph N. Boakai to act swiftly to protect Liberia's land, defend the dignity of its women, and restore the nation's moral foundations.

Speaking at a press conference in Marshall, Margibi County on Monday, April 28, the Liberian born cleric warned against the unchecked exploitation of Liberia's natural resources and the erosion of its traditional values.

"I am not governed by the Liberian government or the U.S. government," Rev. Powell, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Lend A Hand Foundation, said. "As a citizen and daughter of Liberia, I have the right and responsibility to speak truthfully about what is right and wrong."

Powell criticized the rampant giveaway of Liberia's land and resources to foreign investors, warning that continued exploitation without accountability is setting the stage for environmental catastrophe.

"Giving away Liberia's land to foreign adversaries is a national disgrace," she said. "If Liberia does not act now, environmental disaster is imminent."

Rev. Powell, who has traveled to 56 countries worldwide, said her global experience has shown her the devastating tactics foreign investors often use -- and she vowed to rally U.S. Congressional leaders to reconsider American aid to Liberia if immediate reforms are not implemented.

Beyond environmental concerns, Powell condemned what she called a "shameful" collapse of leadership ethics in Liberia, particularly criticizing lawmakers who use social media platforms to insult and degrade women.

"The pride of a nation is seen in how it treats its women," she emphasized. "It is disgraceful to see leaders using vulgar language and tearing down the dignity of women online."

She urged President Boakai to "clean up his house," warning that Liberia's international image is being tarnished by the irresponsible behavior of public officials.

Powell also raised alarms about what she sees as growing moral decay in Liberia's churches, particularly the acceptance of same-sex relationships, which she said betrays Liberia's Christian foundations.

"Liberia was founded on Christian principles," Powell asserted. "If we endorse what God calls sin, we risk facing consequences like Sodom and Gomorrah."

She called on President Boakai to issue an Executive Order affirming Liberia's traditional Christian values and steering the nation back to its moral roots.

Ending her statement with a heartfelt plea, Rev. Powell urged the President to act immediately:

"Mr. President, the people of Liberia have placed their trust in you. Now is the time to lead to protect the land, defend the dignity of women, and restore the soul of our nation. Delay is not an option."