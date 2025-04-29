Liberia: Acts of Kindness Defines Jeety's Birthday

Renowned businessman and philanthropist Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, marked his birthday in a familiar spirit of compassion, celebrating with inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison and extending support to disadvantaged youths across Monrovia.

In an inspiring show of humanity and kindness, Jeety and his team visited the Monrovia Central Prison on April 24, 2025, serving over hundreds of inmates hot, nutritious meals. The event formed part of a broader series of humanitarian activities designed to commemorate his birthday by giving back to society's most vulnerable.

"Today is a special day for me, and I believe there is no better way to celebrate than by sharing love and kindness with my brothers and sisters here," Jeety told inmates and prison officials. "Everyone deserves a second chance and dignity, regardless of where they are."

At the Monrovia Central Prison alone, a total of 1,549 inmates received meals during the celebration, showcasing the scale of Jeety's humanitarian reach. Inmates expressed gratitude for the gesture, with some noting it was a rare moment of joy and encouragement amid their incarceration.

The Superintendent of Monrovia Central Prison, Col. Roosevelt Varney, commended Jeety's consistent support, saying, "Mr. Sachdeva's contributions not only feed our inmates but also remind them that they are not forgotten. His kindness brings much-needed hope within these walls."

The birthday outreach also extended to the Kakata Central Prison, where 154 inmates were similarly treated to hot meals.

Beyond the prison walls, Jeety took his birthday celebrations to the streets of Monrovia, distributing food packages, school supplies, and essential items to vulnerable youths in impoverished communities. His initiative targeted disadvantaged young people, aiming to boost morale and affirm his ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and community upliftment.

In a wider gesture of appreciation, more than 2,500 workers of Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), along with local marketers, schoolchildren, and motorcycle riders, also received hot meals and support.

Jeety's acts of generosity have made him a beloved figure in Liberia, where he is celebrated not just for his business accomplishments but also for his enduring dedication to humanitarian causes.

As he reflected on the day's activities, Jeety added, "True celebration is not about receiving, but giving -- giving hope, dignity, and love to others. That is the legacy I strive to leave behind."