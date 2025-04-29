Liberia: Red Cross Leads Advocacy for Safer Workplaces

In observance of this year's World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has called on institutions and employers to strengthen workplace safety practices by prioritizing first aid training.

"We urge all workplaces, big and small, to integrate first aid training into their occupational safety programs," said Marcus Washington, Head of the Workplace First Aid Unit at the LNRCS. "Together, we can build a safer, healthier workforce for a stronger Liberia," he added.

Washington emphasized that workplace safety is a shared responsibility, with first aid serving as a critical first step in the chain of care. He stressed that first aid training empowers employees to act confidently and effectively in emergencies, ultimately saving lives and reducing the impact of accidents.

As part of the commemoration, the LNRCS Workplace First Aid team conducted basic first-aid training and awareness sessions with employees of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC). The sessions focused on risk identification, emergency response, and fostering a culture of safety within workplaces.

"First aid training is not just a skill -- it is a life-saving necessity in every workplace," Washington reiterated.

The LNRCS continues to call on all institutions, organizations, and businesses across Liberia to prioritize employee health and safety by ensuring that all staff are trained in first aid. With over 100 years of experience, the Liberia Red Cross remains the country's most trusted provider of up-to-date, internationally aligned first aid education.

Its hands-on, learner-centered courses are tailored to the specific needs of different industries, ensuring that workers are prepared to act swiftly and decisively during emergencies.

During the event, Mr. Halary S. Womba, Human Resource Director of the Monrovia City Corporation, encouraged participants to embrace the training as a valuable opportunity for growth.

"As we continue this process, it's important to recognize that moments like these are not just formalities -- they are opportunities for us to enjoy, reflect, and learn," Mr. Womba said. "What you learn here can be applied not only in your professional work but also at home. True knowledge is practical, applicable, and transformative."

He further encouraged employees to approach learning with humility and an open mindset, ready to reflect and improve.

"We are grateful for the effort and participation shown," Womba concluded. "Special thanks to Mr. Marcus Washington and the LNRCS team for their dedication. We sincerely hope that the workforce will continue to provide quality service under the MCC's funding and vision."

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed annually on April 28 to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. This year even was celebrated under the theme "The Impacts of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI) On Workers Safety and Health" with the Slogan "Empower with Tech, Protect with Care -Safeguard Lives in the Digital Workspace" highlighting the evolving nature of work and underscores the importance of adapting health and safety measures to new technologies.