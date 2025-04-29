Liberia: LSA Hosts 56th Convention

Academics from various countries worldwide assembled last week at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, to engage in profound discussions regarding Liberia's historical narrative, current situation, and its future uncertainties.

The scholars hailing from Germany, Russia, Liberia, and other regions participated in the 56th Annual Conference of the Liberian Studies Association (LSA), a comprehensive three-day event centered around the theme: "Equity, Inclusivity, Gender, and Development: Challenges and New Perspectives."

LSA president, Dr. Jacien Carr, welcomed the scholars, researchers, and dignitaries to the event, underscoring the importance of unity and cooperation among members to achieve the association's mission.

"Our strength lies in our unity and shared vision for a better Liberia," Dr. Carr remarked. He commended the dedication of all participants and organizers, promising a convention filled with enlightening discussions and promising collaborations.

Conference Co-Chairs Dr. Herbert Brewer and Professor Welma Redd highlighted the LSA's critical contribution to Liberia's educational development. They encouraged Liberian professionals worldwide to join the association, contributing their expertise and passion towards its goals. "The LSA is not just an organization; it is a movement dedicated to nurturing and advancing Liberia's academic and research prowess," said Dr. Brewer.

Professor Redd emphasized the importance of scholarly collaboration in addressing challenges facing Liberia's education system. She underscored the need for a collective effort to inspire innovation and progress within Liberia's schools and universities.

As Amb. Conteh Advocates for Educational Advancement

Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, in an address, congratulated the leadership of the Liberian Studies Association (LSA) for keeping aloft the ideals of the organization over the years. The Ambassador recounted how he became part of the first generation of indigenous Liberians trained to take over the leadership of the LSA many years ago.

Addressing delegates at the meet and greet reception of the 56th annual convention of the LSA held at James E. Lewis Museum, Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Conteh recalled how he rose to the rank of President and successfully hosted the 34th annual conference of the LSA in 2002 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ambassador Conteh further encouraged both young and experienced professionals to engage with LSA's initiatives, fostering a brighter academic future for Liberia.

Renowned for his scholarly contributions and diplomatic leadership, Conteh eloquently addressed the assembly, focusing on Liberia's journey towards educational enhancement, reform and research. He emphasized the vital role that organizations like the LSA play in driving scholarly research and educational progress in Liberia.

The Dean of the James H. Gilliam College of Liberal Arts, Dr Mbare Ngom, praised the LSA for providing a space to develop what he described as 'new knowledge' from different intellectual experts of varied cultural and intellectual backgrounds.

Formed as a non-profit scholarly organization, the LSA aims to facilitate effective cooperation among individuals passionate about advancing research concerning Liberia. By fostering interdisciplinary scholarly dialogues, the association acts as a catalyst for enhancing Liberia's academic landscape and promoting its rich cultural and historical heritage.

The convention's opening night set an inspiring tone for the upcoming sessions, with attendees eager to engage in fruitful discussions and collaborations. As Liberia continues to navigate its path towards development and innovation, platforms like the LSA remain pivotal in nurturing the nation's intellectual and educational growth.

In the spirit of unity and progress, the 56th Annual Convention of the Liberia Studies Association promises to be a testament to the relentless dedication of scholars committed to shaping the future of Liberia through knowledge and research.