Liberia: Ganta Football Pitch Upgrade Nears Completion

The modernization work of Ganta Sport Pitch is near completion as the laying turf grass has already been done.

The electricity poles have also been erected and tested, giving the sports pitch an international look, creating enthusiasm in many sports or mostly football lovers.

On November 2, 2024, the Liberia Football Association headed by the president, backed some football enthusiasts, including Floyd Tomah, Mr. Adolphus Dolo and broke ground for the modernization of the sports stadium.

Upon completion, the stadium will be able to host games at night as it is done on any modern football field around the world.

According to the LFA, the project was approved in 2020 between the LFA and the then citizens mayor of Ganta.

It costs about US$ 600k, including the provision of a FIFA approved artificial turf, underground irrigation, and a giant size generation.

The project is implemented by Edel grass, a Netherlands firm and it is funded by the Federation International Football Association/FIFA.

When the Daily Observer visited the construction site on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the work is said to have gone to at least 90%, nearing the time of dedication, which is expected in May 2025 from the time of groundbreaking.

If completed, it is going to be one of the modern football stadiums in Nimba and enhance recreational activities among the football lovers. It will also be able to host international games, creating social and economic activities in Ganta and Nimba at large.