Namibia: Traditional Leaders Oppose Cannabis

While cannabis activists and users continue to rally for its legalisation in Namibia, traditional leaders have made it clear that they will never support its decriminalisation.

Uukwambi Traditional Authority Chief and the Northern Traditional Authorities' chairperson, Ndilimani Iipumbu, stated that the legalisation of cannabis will destroy the nation and bring madness to the people.

"If people cannot behave responsibly while cannabis is still illegal, how will we manage their behaviour once it becomes legal? Will we be able to control them?" chief Iipumbu asked.

He added that legalising or even promoting the use of cannabis will lead to a rise in crimes and thievery among the youth.

Iipumbu argued that those claiming to use cannabis to cope with stress or depression are merely making excuses to continue using the drug, saying they are simply trying to defend their habits. "Who will go to work if the use of cannabis is legalised? We see the condition of users even now before it is legalised. We will kill them if we let them use it as they please," he said.

The traditional ruler emphasised that legalisation should not serve the interests of a few individuals alone.

The government must weigh both "the positive and negative impacts on the Namibian people". "When we were growing up, even alcohol was forbidden. Some users lose their senses completely. They will come chase our animals and people, thinking they are ants," he said.

A group led by cannabis advocate Borro Ndungula and members of the Ganja Users of Namibia (GUN) took to the streets of Windhoek on Sunday to lobby for the legalisation of cannabis in Namibia on International Cannabis Day.

They gathered to raise awareness about the medicinal, economic and industrial potential of the plant. Activists and users urged the government to rethink its stance on cannabis legislation. "The movement is not asking for permission to smoke because many users continue to do so, regardless of the law. We are asking for the urgent need to legalise cannabis for medical use," Ndungula emphasised.

Meanwhile, Ongandjera Traditional Authority spokesperson Sakeus Shangula remains firmly against the legalisation of cannabis in Namibia.

"Even in our villages, we already have cases where people are using cannabis. When you hear the things that they do under the influence, it's shocking," he said.

The Ongandjera authority's mouthpiece further stated that the 2024/2025 national budget increased taxes on alcohol and other substances like cigarettes as a strategic move to discourage their use, particularly among Namibian youth.

"Therefore, allowing the use of cannabis in our community would contradict these efforts," Shangula said.