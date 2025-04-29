Namibia: N$561m to Intensify Agro-Processing, Green Schemes - NNN Wants Imports Reduced By 80 Percent

In an ambitious bid to reset, modernise and intensify the overall output of the country's agriculture sector, government will invest over N$561 million in agriculture infrastructure, including in various green schemes and agro-processing segment.

The planned N$561 million investment will be made during the 2025/26 financial year.

This was announced by President Netumbi Nandi-Ndaitwah during her recent State of the Nation address in Parliament.

She shared her desire to see the country's overall import of agricultural products reduced by 80%. "In 2024, Namibia experienced a devastating drought, with agriculture, which accounts for at least 23% of total direct employment, negatively affected. However, in 2025, large parts of the country received good rainfall, reviving prospects for agricultural productivity," she stated. "We cannot realise the ambitious undertakings contained in our manifesto if we continue to do things in the same manner, yet expecting different results. I will repeat it again here. We are too few to be poor. We can eradicate poverty. The plan that we have, which clearly outlines seven priority areas, is spearheaded by agriculture," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The President targets the revival and boosting of the country's Green Schemes and agro-processing sector.

In addition, she plans to beef up the country's meat sector and its overall throughput through the introduction of the Cattle Breed Improvement (Bull) and Cattle Herd Restocking Schemes.

In the global context, Namibia's over 1.2 million cattle represent less than a quarter percent of the global herd, which amounted to over 1 billion in 2022.

The production of beef worldwide was estimated to amount to 59 million tonnes in 2022, compared with Meatco's meat processed at 8 588 tonnes in 2022/23.

Due to Namibia's nominal share of global beef production, it is imperative for the country to focus on selected niche and premium markets for its high-quality products.

Value chains

Even though agriculture's contribution to the Namibian gross domestic product (excluding the fishing sector) over the last five years has been just under 5%, it remains one of Namibia's most important sectors.

This is because most of Namibia's population is dependent directly or indirectly on the agricultural sector for their livelihoods.

Livestock farming contributes to approximately two-thirds of Namibia's annual agricultural production.

Crop farming and forestry make up the remaining one-third.

The sector already supplies high-quality beef, sheep and goat products to international markets. In March 2020, Namibia became the first and only African country to export beef to the United States.

Investment opportunities exist in value- chain activities, particularly meat-processing and related industries, such as canning, tannery and leather products.

Veterinary service provision, animal vaccine and medicine production may offer equally viable investment opportunities.

"The aim is to improve the beef industry. The breed improvement schemes are targeting emerging, resettled and communal farmers. As our Founding President Sam Nujoma taught us, a nation that cannot feed itself will never be respected. By placing emphasis on food security, climate-resilient and competitive agriculture, we aim to reduce agriculture imports by 80%," Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

The President admitted that the recurring drought has made life harder for most local farmers, as many were forced to destock their animals. Many others were left with no choice but to close their farming operations altogether due to the drought.

Agro sector potential

There are currently only three agronomic crops that are gazetted as controlled, namely white maize, pearl millet and wheat.

These crops are also considered to be staple food of Namibia.

The agronomic industry in Namibia is faced with many challenges, such as drought, high input cost, pests and diseases, although the number one challenge is recurrent drought.

At the same time, Namibia remains a net importer of the three agronomic crops.

Farmers have a secured market through the grain marketing mechanisms, whereby import restriction or close border periods are implemented during times of sufficient local production.

Production of agronomic crops, mainly white maize and pearl millet, takes place in both the commercial and communal areas under irrigation.

They are rain-fed and marketed to millers.

However, pearl millet is predominately produced in communal areas under rain-fed production. Wheat production takes place under irrigation in the commercial areas and government projects situated in the communal areas. There are currently no exports of agronomic products due to limited production.

The lack of water is an ever-present constraint in most parts of the country.

This climate means that the potential for arable agriculture is generally limited.

Agricultural potential is therefore confined mainly to livestock farming and high-value crops such as dates and grapes, which are focused on the export market.

However, climate-smart farming is gaining more attention as a needed area for development to allow Namibia to reap more from its agriculture sector.