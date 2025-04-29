Liberia: Majority Bloc's Press Conference Marred By Math Mistakes and Confusion

Monrovia — The self-proclaimed "Majority Bloc" in the House of Representatives has suffered a major setback in its ongoing effort to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, following a chaotic press conference that exposed inconsistencies in their claimed support and deepened concerns about their legitimacy.

During the event, which was streamed live, a physical count revealed only 31 lawmakers present, contradicting the Bloc's claim of 37 attendees. The situation grew more confusing when the Clerk of the House, tasked with recording absentee members, fluctuated between figures of 10, 12, and 14. Despite this, the Bloc later claimed to have the support of 49 lawmakers -- a number that doesn't match even their own math.

Critics quickly pointed out the inconsistencies. If 37 were indeed present and 14 absent, that would total 51 members, not 49. Even with the inclusion of newly elected lawmakers Thomas Romeo Quioh and Emmanuel Dahn, observers note the Bloc's actual strength is closer to 45 -- still short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority (49 of 73 members) needed to remove the Speaker.

Their credibility took a further blow with reports that Representatives Bernard "DJ Blue" Benson and Austin B. Taylor have defected from the Bloc. Meanwhile, the names of Reps. Taa Wongbe and Moima Briggs Mensah were listed among Bloc members, despite both publicly distancing themselves from the movement.

"No individual, no institution, and no government is above the will and interests of the people and if you ask me what the interest of the people is, my answer would be: It's a well-functioning, transparent and Law-abiding Legislature," Rep Briggs-Mensah said.

"It is time to restore the honor, dignity, and seriousness of the Legislature. I encourage all legislative colleagues, that together let's reclaim the respect we deserve as true representatives of the people!"

Representative Taa Wongbe took to his Facebook page, saying: "Silence is golden. One thing about me, I always make my position clear. Keep speculating. Let me focus on my ECOWAS duties. May 13th coming..."

"Why are they faking their numbers?" asked one political observer, referencing additional allegations that the Bloc may have also forged resolution signatures to boost their claim of majority.

The unfolding drama has intensified an already fragile political crisis, and the situation escalated on Monday with a bold act of defiance from Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon. In direct contradiction to a Supreme Court ruling, Koon ordered steel doors to be installed at the entrance of the main legislative chamber recognized by the Court as legitimate -- effectively blocking Speaker Koffa from access.

This move follows a series of actions by Koon and the Bloc aimed at seizing control of the House, despite the Supreme Court having ruled that all activities conducted under Koon's leadership -- including his self-declared speakership -- were unconstitutional. The Court emphasized that any session held in Koffa's absence, while he was present and capable of serving, had no legal validity.

Koon's defiance has been consistent. Prior to the Court's decision, he ordered the locks changed on the main chamber, forcibly removed Koffa's belongings from the Speaker's office, and installed himself. He also directed police and staff to break into Rep. Yekeh Kolubah's car after Kolubah parked in the Speaker's reserved space at the Capitol.

The chamber now sealed with steel doors had been the focus of a parallel power grab launched in October 2024, when the Majority Bloc relocated to the Joint Chambers and held an unsanctioned session to declare the Speaker's seat vacant. Koon was then installed as their leader, despite losing the official House Speaker election in January 2024 to Koffa.

The Bloc, allegedly backed by elements of the Executive Branch, moved quickly to strip Koffa of security, seize control of House bank accounts, suspend loyalists, and assume authority over the draft national budget. These actions were later overturned by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling by Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

The Court found that the Speaker could not be removed while present and functioning, declaring the Bloc's proceedings illegitimate. Still, Koon has refused to comply, rejecting the ruling as a violation of legislative independence and vowing to continue leading the House.

"No opinion or judgment of the Supreme Court can or will expunge or erase this Resolution," Koon said, referring to the controversial document declaring Koffa's removal. "Plenary shall continue... without any deference or regard to the Supreme Court's opinion and judgment."

The Bloc's continued defiance has sparked warnings of a full-blown constitutional crisis. Some members, including Bong County Rep. James Kolleh, have even raised the possibility of impeaching Supreme Court justices -- accusing them of overstepping their authority.

As the standoff deepens, many Liberians are calling for a return to the rule of law and respect for constitutional order. The coming days may prove critical in determining whether the legislative branch can stabilize -- or whether partisan ambition will further erode the foundations of Liberia's fragile democracy.