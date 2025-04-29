Monrovia — The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) has accused the government of President Joseph Boakai of unleashing violence on student activists, following a police crackdown on the University of Liberia's Capitol Hill campus that has sparked outrage and condemnation from both students and the university administration.

In a statement released Monday, SUP described the police action as a "dictatorial invasion" and "a final declaration of war on Liberian students." The group claims several of its members were injured, with at least three in critical condition, and is calling for the unconditional release of all detained students.

SUP Chairman Sylvester Wheeler placed blame directly on President Boakai and key security officials, vowing public accountability. "This regime has declared war on the future of this country," Wheeler said.

SUP also took aim at National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods, a former member of the movement, accusing him of remaining silent in the face of "state violence." Wheeler threatened Woods with expulsion from the party if he fails to call for the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police.

Beyond the police action, SUP has reiterated long-standing grievances against UL Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Sekou Konneh, whom they accuse of mismanaging student affairs and inciting conflict on campus.

Meanwhile, UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan issued a condemnation of the violence, particularly an incident at the university's Fendall campus that resulted in injuries to two staff members. Dr. Maparyan warned that any student found bringing weapons onto campus would face immediate expulsion, citing UL's zero-tolerance policy on violence and weapons.

The protests stemmed from student frustrations over suspension procedures and ID card access issues, which SUP argues were handled without due process. While Dr. Maparyan has committed to investigating these administrative complaints, she stressed that violence will not be tolerated as a means of advocacy.

The situation escalated further over the weekend after SUP circulated a "wanted" poster online targeting Dr. Konneh, deepening fears of ongoing campus instability.

Both the student movement and the university administration are now locked in a tense standoff, with SUP calling for mass resistance and the administration urging peaceful reform.

At the time of publication, there had been no official response from the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police, or the Executive Mansion.