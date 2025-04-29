Nigeria: Trending Video On Alleged Boko Haram Invasion of Oyo Recycled - Police

The Police Command in Oyo on Tuesday said that the video of alleged invasion of the state by suspected Boko Haram currently circulating on social media was recycled.

The Command's spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video clip is currently being circulated on social media alleging the arrest of suspected Boko Haram, who invaded the state along the Ibadan Expressway.

"The Police Command in Oyo wishes to address the recent circulation of misleading information on social media regarding a video that purportedly shows an attempted invasion of the state by Boko Haram elements intercepted along the Ibadan Express road.

"The video, which allegedly depicts articulated trucks filled with motorcycles and weapons, has been verified as a recycled clip from 2022," he said.

Osifeso said the re-emergence of the video, particularly during a period of enhanced security in the state, suggests a deliberate attempt by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to spread falsehoods and incite fear and unrest.

"The command urges the public to remain vigilant and disregard such antics; we assure you that this does not pose any current threat to the safety and security of the state.

"To further substantiate our claim regarding the video's outdated nature, we note that the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at the Ilora Divisional Police Headquarters, DSP Segun Adeyemo, who appeared briefly in the video, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in August 2024 after a long period of meritorious service," he added.

Osifeso reaffirmed the command's unwavering commitment to safeguarding all residents in the state.

He urged the public to avoid circulating outdated video content about issues that had been previously resolved and encouraged them to thoroughly verify any information before sharing on social media. (NAN)