Nigeria: Trending Video On Alleged Boko Haram Invasion of Oyo Recycled - Police

29 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Oyo on Tuesday said that the video of alleged invasion of the state by suspected Boko Haram currently circulating on social media was recycled.

The Command's spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video clip is currently being circulated on social media alleging the arrest of suspected Boko Haram, who invaded the state along the Ibadan Expressway.

"The Police Command in Oyo wishes to address the recent circulation of misleading information on social media regarding a video that purportedly shows an attempted invasion of the state by Boko Haram elements intercepted along the Ibadan Express road.

"The video, which allegedly depicts articulated trucks filled with motorcycles and weapons, has been verified as a recycled clip from 2022," he said.

Osifeso said the re-emergence of the video, particularly during a period of enhanced security in the state, suggests a deliberate attempt by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to spread falsehoods and incite fear and unrest.

"The command urges the public to remain vigilant and disregard such antics; we assure you that this does not pose any current threat to the safety and security of the state.

"To further substantiate our claim regarding the video's outdated nature, we note that the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at the Ilora Divisional Police Headquarters, DSP Segun Adeyemo, who appeared briefly in the video, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in August 2024 after a long period of meritorious service," he added.

Osifeso reaffirmed the command's unwavering commitment to safeguarding all residents in the state.

He urged the public to avoid circulating outdated video content about issues that had been previously resolved and encouraged them to thoroughly verify any information before sharing on social media. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.