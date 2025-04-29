Ghana: Resolution of Tth Impasse - Lessons for Health Sector Improvement

After weeks of agitation and tension, calm has at last returned to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), following the timely and measured intervention of stakeholders, mainly the Overlord of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II.

To begin with, the unrest stemmed from a confrontation between the hospital staff and the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandor, during his unannounced visit to the health facility, last Wednesday.

While the visit was ostensibly to understand the circumstances surrounding a patient's unfortunate death, what ensued instead was a breakdown in communication. As a result, doctors were dissatisfied and demoralised, leading to the immediate withdrawal of their services.

Subsequently, the situation escalated and dismissal of the hospital's CEO, Dr Atiku Adam, added fuel to the fire, and healthcare delivery grounded to a halt.

Many patients were left stranded, and public concern grew. Clearly, the health sector--essential as it is--cannot afford such disruptions.

In the wake of the strike, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health visited TTH to assess the situation and also plead for cool heads to prevail.

In addition the Yaa-Naa, through a high-powered delegation led by Zangbalin Lana Yakubu intervened, and the tone of discourse was changed.

Through dialogue and mutual respect, the parties were brought to the table, resulting in amicable settlement of the misunderstanding, and emergency services have eventually been restored.

The Ghanaian Times commends the Overlord of Dagbon and the parliamentary select committee for their timely intervention in ensuring resolution to the impasse.

The Yaa-Naa's participation in restoring calm at TTH, underscores the critical role traditional rulers continue to play in maintaining social stability.

While political leadership may hold formal power, traditional rulers like the Yaa-Naa often command the moral authority necessary to bridge gaps when state mechanisms fall short.

On the one hand, the doctors' concerns about working conditions and systemic challenges are legitimate and deserve urgent attention.

The Minister's visit, though might have resulted in some confrontation, should be a major step in ensuring that challenges confronting the TTH, hindering effective healthcare delivery are addressed.

Stakeholders and workers of TTH, and of course all other health facilities, should, consider such visits as opportunity for constructive engagement by health workers and authorities, particularly, the minister in charge of the sector.

That said, there should be effective communication and empathy when it comes to dealing with health workers. When health workers feel they are not being heard, and public officials also feel undermined, mistrust festers.

Going forward, both sides must prioritise collaboration to avoid confrontation that results in disrupting of health services to the people.

The Ghanaian Times once again commend the doctors for respecting the Yaa-Naa's office and choosing dialogue over prolonged hostility.

We equally urge the Minister to use this experience as a moment of reflection--an opportunity to address the genuine concerns raised, and kick against bureaucratic missteps that can overshadow the urgent reforms he seeks to make in the health sector.

Ultimately, this unfortunate incident must serve as a learning moment for all.

Communication, respect, and mutual understanding should guide us as we work towards industrial harmony, especially in sectors as critical as health.

After all, as the old adage goes, when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.