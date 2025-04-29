Somalia Plans to Retake Al-Shabaab-Held Town Ahead of Major Military Offensive

29 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, — The Somali government has confirmed plans to retake the strategic town of Adan Yabal in the Middle Shabelle region after it was recently seized by the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab fighters took control of Adan Yabal in a swift offensive, temporarily assuming authority over local administration and security. The town, located in central Somalia, serves as a strategic corridor between the Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions--making it a key target in the group's ongoing insurgency.

Authorities in Mogadishu said a comprehensive operation is being prepared to recapture the town and restore control to the HirShabelle state administration. The offensive is part of broader efforts to improve security in Middle Shabelle, a region that has witnessed an uptick in Al-Shabaab activity, including ambushes and coordinated attacks.

The Somali National Army, in coordination with local community defense units known as Macawiisley, is reportedly ready to launch a large-scale military campaign to drive the group out of Adan Yabal. The operation will involve coordinated clearing missions aimed at neutralizing militant hideouts and supply routes in and around the town.

The government also said it plans to strengthen local security forces and governance structures in Adan Yabal once the area is liberated, to prevent the group from regaining control. Civilian safety and the restoration of public services are central to the government's post-conflict stabilization plan.

Authorities added that reconstruction and social service delivery will follow the military operation, aiming to return the town to normalcy and support residents who have endured hardship under Al-Shabaab's control.

The upcoming campaign underscores Somalia's commitment to securing its central regions amid ongoing political and security challenges.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.