Somalia Plans to Retake Al-Shabaab-Held Town Ahead of Major Military Offensive

Mogadishu, — The Somali government has confirmed plans to retake the strategic town of Adan Yabal in the Middle Shabelle region after it was recently seized by the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab fighters took control of Adan Yabal in a swift offensive, temporarily assuming authority over local administration and security. The town, located in central Somalia, serves as a strategic corridor between the Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions--making it a key target in the group's ongoing insurgency.

Authorities in Mogadishu said a comprehensive operation is being prepared to recapture the town and restore control to the HirShabelle state administration. The offensive is part of broader efforts to improve security in Middle Shabelle, a region that has witnessed an uptick in Al-Shabaab activity, including ambushes and coordinated attacks.

The Somali National Army, in coordination with local community defense units known as Macawiisley, is reportedly ready to launch a large-scale military campaign to drive the group out of Adan Yabal. The operation will involve coordinated clearing missions aimed at neutralizing militant hideouts and supply routes in and around the town.

The government also said it plans to strengthen local security forces and governance structures in Adan Yabal once the area is liberated, to prevent the group from regaining control. Civilian safety and the restoration of public services are central to the government's post-conflict stabilization plan.

Authorities added that reconstruction and social service delivery will follow the military operation, aiming to return the town to normalcy and support residents who have endured hardship under Al-Shabaab's control.

The upcoming campaign underscores Somalia's commitment to securing its central regions amid ongoing political and security challenges.