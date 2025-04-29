Ethiopia: Somalia's Minister of Labour Attends African Innovation Summit in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Somalia's Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, MP Yusuf Mohamed Adan, is participating in the African Innovation Summit, officially opened in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh.

The three-day summit, running from April 28 to 30, has brought together ministers and senior officials from African labour and skills development ministries. The event focuses on advancing innovation-driven skills and entrepreneurship as key components of this year's continental development goals.

During the summit, Minister Yusuf is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various African countries and take part in a policy roundtable titled "New Skills and Talents to Empower African Innovators and Entrepreneurs."

The summit aims to foster stronger intergovernmental cooperation and promote creative economies across Africa amid growing demand for employment and sustainable economic growth.