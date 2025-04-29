Nigeria: Kwara, Lagos Win U-16, U-19 Squash Tourneys

Kwara State clinched three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the 3rd JGM All Nigeria U-16 and U-19 Boys and Girls National Squash Tournament held at the Bolakale Adisa Mogaji Squash Court, George Agbazika Innih Stadium, Ilorin.

The development reaffirmed the state's dominance in youth squash competitions.

In the U-19 boys' final, Kwara's Shuaib Giwa outclassed Joshua Daniel of Lagos in straight sets (11-4, 11-3, 11-1), while Aisha Lawal also secured gold for Kwara in the U-19 girls' category with a commanding 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 victory over Zainab Ishola of Lagos.

Although Lagos claimed the U-16 boys' title through Joshua Daniel's 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 win over Bishop Etibong, Kwara bounced back in the U-16 girls' category, where Aisha AbdulRaheem defeated Loveth Balogun 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 to add another gold to the host state's tally.

Speaking after the final, the sponsor of the tournament, Emmanuel Oyeniyi Oyewumi, praised the Kwara State Sports Commission for hosting the championship, describing the Bolakale Adisa Mogaji Squash Court as the best squash facility in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed that the JGM Squash Tournament is committed to discovering talents, promoting grassroots development, and fostering stronger community ties through sports.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Mogaji, thanked the sponsor for bringing the event to Ilorin.

He reiterated the Commission's commitment to working with stakeholders to attract more tournaments and expand opportunities for young athletes under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The tournament featured athletes from seven states of Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Oyo, FCT, and Kwara as well as three squash academies.

After four days of thrilling contests, winners and runners-up were presented with prizes at a colourful closing ceremony.