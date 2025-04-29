South Africa: Police Minister Attends Bail Hearing of Suspect in GBV Case

29 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is today attending the bail hearing of a suspect charged with assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted murder.

This follows a harrowing case of gender-based violence in the Maswazini area, Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

"On 16 April 2025, a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is currently receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital," the Ministry of Police said ahead of Monday's bail hearing.

The accused was traced and arrested soon after the incident and is set to appear in the Richmond Magistrate Court.

"The Minister is attending the court proceedings in support of the victim and her family. His attendance follows a personal visit to the family on Sunday where he extended his sympathies and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to the fight against gender-based violence and Femicide (GBVF), a national priority," the police said.

