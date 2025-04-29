South Africa: Bma Easter Ops Turn the Tide On Illegal Border Crossings

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has successfully thwarted over 6 200 attempted illegal crossings into South Africa over the Easter period, marking a dramatic 63% increase in enforcement success compared to the same time last year.

The 10-day operation, which ran from 15 to 24 April, saw 6 253 would-be illegal migrants detected -- up from 3 841 in 2024 Easter period.

The sharp rise in prevention is the result of a sweeping digital overhaul of South Africa's border control systems.

For the first time during an Easter period, the BMA deployed cutting-edge surveillance tools, including AI-powered night-vision drones, advanced body cameras, and smart monitoring equipment. The technology allowed for real-time tracking and faster interception of illegal activities, signalling a bold new era in border security.

"While we are still early in the reform process, the digital transformation of border management is clearly yielding meaningful progress," said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

"The success of Easter operations to clamp down on illegal immigration follows on similar improvements over the 2024/25 Festive Season, indicating sustained improvement in the efficiency of border management."

The Easter season is traditionally a high-traffic period across South Africa's ports of entry, prompting the BMA to scale up its enforcement activities annually. This year, however, the technological edge proved to be a game-changer.

"We still have a long way to go but the digital transformation of the border environment has set South Africa on a new trajectory towards secure and efficient border management. I congratulate and am encouraged by the enthusiasm with which digital reforms are being implemented by the BMA leadership," the Minister said.