South Africa: Western Cape Residents Urged to Comment On Proposed Vehicle Licence Fee Increases

The Western Cape Government (WCG) is inviting residents to provide feedback on the proposed increases to motor vehicle licence (MVL) fees.

These proposals were published in the Provincial Gazette Extraordinary 9057 on 17 April 2025.

The proposed fee increases are set to take effect on 1 August 2025 and are open for public comment until Saturday, 17 May 2025.

"The Western Cape is home to over two million registered vehicles, and the condition of our roads is consistently rated among the best in the country.

"This is largely due to the provincial government's commitment to ringfencing MVL revenue to maintain, upgrade, and expand our road network," the WCG said in a statement.

According to the Western Cape Mobility Department, paying vehicle licence fees is not just a legal requirement -- it is an important contribution to keeping roads safe, efficient, and reliable for everyone.

"These fees are directly reinvested into the Western Cape's road infrastructure, helping to build and maintain the roads that connect our communities, support economic activity, and enable daily life," the department explained.

MVL fees are primarily used to build, upgrade, and maintain the provincially owned road network. They also assist municipalities in maintaining their more strategic roads and ensure continued safe mobility for all road users, including residents, freight operators, tourists, and public transport passengers.

"The Western Cape's road network is a vital provincial asset that supports commerce, tourism, service delivery and job creation. By ensuring that our roads remain in optimal condition, the province safeguards economic competitiveness and enhances quality of life," the WCG said.

The draft regulation is available on this link: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/mobility/files/wcg-blob-files?file=2025-04/9057-wc-registration-licence-fees-2025-1.pdf&type=file

Western Cape residents are encouraged to review the draft regulation and submit comments before the closing date.

Email, post, or deliver comments to:

· Email - Robyn.Titus@westerncape.gov.za.

· Post - Mr Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department, Attention Ms Robyn Titus, Western Cape Mobility Department, PO Box 2603, Cape Town 8000.

· Deliver - Mr Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department, Attention Ms Robyn Titus, Western Cape Mobility Department, Ground Floor, 34 Roeland Street, Cape Town.