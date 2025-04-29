South Africa: SA Sends Condolences to Iran After Port Explosion

South Africa, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has conveyed its condolences to the government and people of Iran following the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

The department said the explosion resulted in the deaths of over 40 people and left more than 1 000 people seriously injured.

CNN reported that eyewitness accounts indicate that chemicals in a section of shipping containers ignited, leading to a much larger explosion.

According to recent reports, the death toll has risen significantly, with one official telling Iranian State media on Monday that at least 70 people have died.

"South Africa extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons, including those from various other countries.

"We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need, and also commend governments who have provided swift support.

"We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran in the aftermath of this tragic accident," the department said.