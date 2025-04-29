Namibia: We Are On the Right Track - Kavirombo

- Professor Supporters Club (PSC) organiser Ewaldt Zuma Kavirombo says the club is making progress towards achieving its objectives.

PSC horses showed impressive performances at the inaugural Easter Cup horse-racing competition held in Omaheke region's Otjinene constituency recently. Among the club's horses that shone in Otjinene are Action Time and Bin Laden, who won the main races in the thoroughbred and Nambred categories, respectively.

Another club horse, Pee Jay, put up a stellar performance and won the 1000-metre race in the thoroughbred maiden category sprint. Kavirombo said the recent victories in Otjinene are due to the club's commitment and the long-term goals it set for itself.

"We lost prominent horses in the past, but managed to groom others. We are doing this for the love of horse-racing as a sport, and we want to contribute to the development of the code in the country," he said.

The organiser added that the club has a strong support base in the country, and are proud to accommodate all the tribes. "We also have supporters beyond borders in countries such as Botswana, United Kingdom, and USA," he added.

Furthermore, The club is taking good care of their jockeys and awarding them accordingly.

"Our jockeys have basic salaries, are registered with the Social Security Commission, and have funeral cover as well," he said. PSC is also paying for the education of one of their jockey's children in Gobabis.

"We took the responsibility to cover the full cost for this child's education.

They must have life after horse racing and we appreciate their contributions to this club a lot," Kavirombo said.