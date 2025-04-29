Namibia: Simasiku Stresses Ethics and Adherence to Regulations

Renowned boxing referee Angel Simasiku says the lifeblood of boxing's integrity lies squarely with referees and judges.

Simasiku made these remarks on Saturday during the MTC-Kilimanjaro Club Boxing Clinic held in Oshakati, explaining the importance of ethics and adherence to regulations by boxing referees and judges.

Speaking to attendees, Simasiku asserted that a strong understanding of ethical guidelines is paramount for officials to ensure the continued integrity and vitality of the sport.

He highlighted the proactive role referees play before each fight, stating that before any boxing match, referees always talk to boxers and inform them what is expected of them and the conduct they should observe.

"It's people who don't understand the sport of boxing that are killing the game," he said.

He also raised the serious issue of bribery within boxing, warning that engaging in such corrupt practices can lead to the revocation of one's boxing licence. Simasiku noted that the boxing board actively addresses complaints received from the boxing fraternity.

Speaking at the same occasion, Joel Amwele, secretary general of the Oshana Boxing Federation (OBF), said they have eight active boxing clubs in the northern parts of the country, with more than 260 boxers.

He stressed that it is encouraging to see more youth showing interest in the sport of boxing, and urged all clubs to ensure they have rules in place for the boxers to know what is expected of them.

He advised clubs to host boxing matches every month, at least, to keep the sport alive. - Nampa