Namibia: From Street Play to Best Goalkeeper At Newspaper Cup

Outjo — Mcheni Kavendjii from the Kunene regional football team showcased splendid goalkeeping skills during the 2025 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup tournament in Outjo last weekend.

He scooped the best goalkeeper of the tournament award at the event. His regional team walked away victorious after a historic win against the Kavango East football team.

Kavendjii managed to defend several attempts from the opposition, earning him the award.

From playing street football in the dusty streets of Outjo to winning a historic championship title along with the best goalkeeper of the tournament award, Kavendjii's dreams are soaring.

Born and raised in Outjo, he is a grade 8 learner at Outjo Secondary School. He is a goalkeeper for his school's football team as well as the Outjo Football Academy.

He has had call-ups for the Under-17 national football team.

Sometimes, the high-schooler struggles to juggle his school and football responsibilities.

He values education and would like to complete school before committing to his football career.

"It is hard to juggle school and football, but I dedicate time for each of them," said Kavendjii. The goalkeeper's best football memories of his younger days were when he used to play in the streets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The police used to chase us off the streets while we played football in the middle of the road," he recalled.

He enjoyed the newspaper tournament, describing it as a momentous occasion.

Despite professional and structured gameplay from Oshana and //Kharas, his team managed to display a united front that took them to the finals. "//Kharas and Oshana regions gave me a tough time throughout the tournament. But we came out on top," the young player remarked.

Kavendjii's first encounter with football started at home as a child when his father used to coach a football team in the Kunene region.

"I kept following my father to the pitch, and watched him coach local football teams," he narrated. The 16-year-old said he draws inspiration from a lot of international goalkeepers, but his father has had a massive impact on his love for football.

"My father motivates me to keep going, as he also used to play football," Kavendjii said in an interview with Nampa. He harnessed his goalkeeping skills through playing in local school tournaments.

"I do not want to waste my talent by not taking it seriously. I know what I am doing. I want to do it well," he stated.

He appreciates and recognises the hard work their regional football coach Uerikondjera 'Mammie' Kasaona has brought to the team. "She's the first female coach to do it," he said.

NFA football coordinator for the Kunene region Bolla Nangombe praised Kavendjii as "national material" after his recognition as the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

"His win is inspiring to young and local footballers in Outjo. We watched him grow up with football, playing in various local clubs," Nangombe said. The teenager hopes to play in any Premier League football team in Namibia.

He would like to play for Ongos or Tigers. "As soon as I finish school, my dream is to play in a Premier League football team," he revealed.

It is not the first time Kavendjii is noticed for his goalkeeping skills.

He helped the Under-15 regional football team gain victory at the 2023 Debmarine youth tournament in Windhoek.

He has played for local football clubs in Outjo, including Golden Bees.

The goalkeeper hopes to gain further recognition locally as well as internationally.

"I would love to play in South Africa or Europe. A deal with Sundowns would be amazing. I'll be able to change a lot of things at home," he stated.

- Nampa