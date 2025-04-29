Namibia: Ngurare - State Funerals Cost N$38.4m

State and official funerals cost taxpayers N$38.4 million during the 2024/2025 financial year, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare stated.

An additional N$2.5 million was spent on Heroes' Day commemorations, while Independence Day celebrations cost the government N$25.6 million.

Ngurare revealed this while motivating the Office of the Prime Minister's (OPM) budget in the National Assembly.

During the 2024/25 financial year, the OPM was allocated a budget of N$1.94 billion.

"In honouring our national heroes and celebrating our hard-won freedom, it was necessary to allocate resources to ensure these events are conducted with the dignity they deserve," he said.

Among the 16 State funerals conducted were those of late president Hage Geingob and Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Geingob, Namibia's third president, died on 4 February 2024 aged 83 while undergoing cancer treatment.

A period of national mourning was observed from 5 to 25 February, culminating in his State funeral at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek.

Nujoma died a year later, on 8 February 2025, at the age of 95. His memorial service was held at Independence Stadium, followed by a State funeral on 1 March 2025 at Heroes' Acre.

Ngurare revealed that of the total OPM budget, a significant N$1.4 billion was dedicated to humanitarian assistance and resilience-building measures for communities affected by hardship, particularly drought.

He noted that N$1 billion was spent on food relief alone. An additional N$86.7 million went into the implementation of the Commodity and Beneficiary Management Information System (CBMIS).

Another N$86.7 million was used for livestock marketing support.

Water provision projects cost the government N$87.9 million, with major infrastructure works completed.

This includes the Onamatanga Waterline Project (Omusati), the Omatjete Pipeline Project (Erongo) and the Okangwati-Ohamaremba Water Project (Kunene).

Furthermore, the government transferred N$50 million to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) to procure fodder and seeds for distribution at subsidised prices, bolstering local food security initiatives.

In addition, the OPM allocated N$400 000 to advance food and nutrition security objectives outlined in the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the OPM's budget has decreased significantly to N$635.97 million, with N$585.97 million earmarked for operational expenses and N$50 million for development projects.

Key allocations include N$29.16 million for coordinating Cabinet work, public service management, research, stakeholder engagement and socio-economic upliftment projects.

Another N$220.81 million has been set aside for national event coordination and disaster risk management.

Ngurare added that the National Drought Programme will continue until 30 June 2025, with an additional N$200 million allocated to complete ongoing efforts.

"Strengthening our national resilience to disasters and climate change is no longer optional. It is a necessity," he said.

"The OPM will also spearhead the finalisation of the National Drought Relief Programme, conduct the Annual Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis and establish the National Emergency Operation Centre," Ngurare noted.