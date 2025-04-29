Namibia: Ngurare - State Funerals Cost N$38.4m

28 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Lahja Nashuuta

State and official funerals cost taxpayers N$38.4 million during the 2024/2025 financial year, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare stated.

An additional N$2.5 million was spent on Heroes' Day commemorations, while Independence Day celebrations cost the government N$25.6 million.

Ngurare revealed this while motivating the Office of the Prime Minister's (OPM) budget in the National Assembly.

During the 2024/25 financial year, the OPM was allocated a budget of N$1.94 billion.

"In honouring our national heroes and celebrating our hard-won freedom, it was necessary to allocate resources to ensure these events are conducted with the dignity they deserve," he said.

Among the 16 State funerals conducted were those of late president Hage Geingob and Founding President Sam Nujoma.

Geingob, Namibia's third president, died on 4 February 2024 aged 83 while undergoing cancer treatment.

A period of national mourning was observed from 5 to 25 February, culminating in his State funeral at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek.

Nujoma died a year later, on 8 February 2025, at the age of 95. His memorial service was held at Independence Stadium, followed by a State funeral on 1 March 2025 at Heroes' Acre.

Ngurare revealed that of the total OPM budget, a significant N$1.4 billion was dedicated to humanitarian assistance and resilience-building measures for communities affected by hardship, particularly drought.

He noted that N$1 billion was spent on food relief alone. An additional N$86.7 million went into the implementation of the Commodity and Beneficiary Management Information System (CBMIS).

Another N$86.7 million was used for livestock marketing support.

Water provision projects cost the government N$87.9 million, with major infrastructure works completed.

This includes the Onamatanga Waterline Project (Omusati), the Omatjete Pipeline Project (Erongo) and the Okangwati-Ohamaremba Water Project (Kunene).

Furthermore, the government transferred N$50 million to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) to procure fodder and seeds for distribution at subsidised prices, bolstering local food security initiatives.

In addition, the OPM allocated N$400 000 to advance food and nutrition security objectives outlined in the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the OPM's budget has decreased significantly to N$635.97 million, with N$585.97 million earmarked for operational expenses and N$50 million for development projects.

Key allocations include N$29.16 million for coordinating Cabinet work, public service management, research, stakeholder engagement and socio-economic upliftment projects.

Another N$220.81 million has been set aside for national event coordination and disaster risk management.

Ngurare added that the National Drought Programme will continue until 30 June 2025, with an additional N$200 million allocated to complete ongoing efforts.

"Strengthening our national resilience to disasters and climate change is no longer optional. It is a necessity," he said.

"The OPM will also spearhead the finalisation of the National Drought Relief Programme, conduct the Annual Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis and establish the National Emergency Operation Centre," Ngurare noted.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.