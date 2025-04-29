Namibia: AR Welcomes Revival of Kongola Idle Crocodile Project

Katima Mulilo — The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) Movement has welcomed the handover of the Manyeha Crocodile Project to a private company, hailing it as a positive step forward after prolonged stagnation. The project, which had remained dormant for years, has now entered a new phase of development following a visit and intervention by the activist-in-chief of AR, Job Amupanda, last year.

Over the years, the project, which cost the government millions of dollars to construct, has since lost value due to vandalism and damage due to baboons destroying the thatched buildings.

Speaking at the announcement event yesterday, AR Zambezi chairperson Witson Kalaluka confirmed that the government officially handed over the project to a private entity, Sabel Hills, to commence operations.

He stressed the importance of community involvement and equitable partnership in projects of this nature. "We believe that agreements of this nature should not only be about infrastructure or economic growth. They must reflect shared progress, sustainable development and a future where both the community and investors benefit," Kalaluka stated.

He outlined the core pillars that should guide the partnership between the private company and local leadership. He suggested that the agreement should be a win-win framework, which includes job-creation for local residents as well as skills development and training programmes. It is Kalaluka's wish to see infrastructure investment, including clean water supply systems and power connections for nearby underserved communities. The other benefit he mentioned is social investments, such as support for local schools, clinics and the traditional authority through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kalaluka praised the traditional authority for providing communal land for the project.

He reiterated AR's commitment to holding all parties accountable. "As the AR movement and party, we have a responsibility to give feedback to the community on projects we have followed, especially where our interventions have resulted in tangible progress," he said.

Kalaluka highlighted the need for fair terms in the agreement, calling for fair compensation for any loss of land or resources.

AR wants community ownership, with a portion of profits or equity allocated to the people, possibly through a community trust fund.

Equally, the party wants access rights, allowing continued use of certain land for traditional and cultural purposes.

Kalaluka added: "We believe this project marks a new chapter for our community - one defined by cooperation, innovation and mutual respect. Let us work together to ensure these developments uplift every family, empower every youth, and preserve the values and identity of our people".

AR has promised to monitor the implementation of the project closely, ensuring that the community remains a central stakeholder throughout.