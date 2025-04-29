Namibia: Oil Giant Promises Win-Win Partnership With Namibia

Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné committed to deepening the company's investment in the country's energy, education and infrastructure sectors when he met President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at State House on Friday.

During the meeting, Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed Pouyanné and his delegation, reflecting on the growing international confidence in Namibia.

"I was really saying it's good for me to learn that you did your exploration of my country, and came to realise that it's a country that one can live in and also for business to be managed in a manner that one is expecting to do without really much hindrance," she said.

Recognising the importance of the energy sector, the President described it as "a critical sector".

"I just had my State of the Nation address yesterday [Thursday]. One question I faced was when I was talking too highly about what I want to do for Namibians. I was emphasising that what I'm planning to do will be funded by the government, the public-private sector and the private sector," she stated.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that concerns have been raised about attracting investors amid global economic uncertainties.

"You've come at the right time. I hope together you will help me to meet the high expectations that the Namibian people are having," she told the delegation.

Pouyanné outlined TotalEnergies' clear commitments.

"My commitment was clear. We will maximise the local content of the project if we proceed. I know how important local jobs are for young people in Namibia," he said.

He promised to invest in skills development.

"I committed to the President that I would like to be the founder of a petroleum institute in Namibia if we move forward with the project," Pouyanné announced.

He noted that the Venus oil discovery offshore Namibia is both exciting and technically challenging.

"We have quite a lot of oil - around 750 million barrels to be developed. It would be the deepest development in terms of water depth - 3 000 metres. It's challenging, but technically feasible," he added.

He stressed that TotalEnergies aims for a fair partnership.

"We are committed to finding a mutual benefit, a win-win project. There is no way it could be one-sided," the CEO assured Namibians.

Beyond oil, Pouyanné affirmed TotalEnergies' readiness to support Namibia's energy transition.

"TotalEnergies is ready to develop solar plants to bring electricity to the people," he said.

On the idea of building a refinery in Namibia, he was candid.

"I think it's complex. It's a small market. I don't recommend making an export refinery because of competition with very large refineries in China, India and Saudi Arabia," he said.

Pouyanné assured that TotalEnergies would explore ways to support Namibia in accessing affordable fuel.

He addressed the need for infrastructure improvements.

"If we want to build a project like that, we'll need to invest in logistics in Luderitz and Walvis Bay. We need to strengthen the harbour and jetty," Pouyanné remarked.

He highlighted that while the project would take time, it presents an opportunity to prepare Namibians.

"It's a project which will take time. We have time to educate, skill and upskill the people," he said.