Namibia: Was Hengari Pushed?

While President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was preparing to deliver her maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week, arrested former fisheries, agriculture and land reform minister Mac-Albert Hengari reportedly had his resignation letter ready.

For weeks, Hengari had been contemplating to quit his new government job as relentless media reports about his alleged rape case, and corruption investigation, on which he was cleared, soared. He, however, did not want his resignation to overshadow his appointing authority's Sona, and had waited until Friday to deliver the message, New Era has it on good authority.

This was corroborated by a statement issued by the Presidency yesterday, wherein Nandi-Ndaitwah relieved Hengari of his duties, effective 23 April 2025.

The termination of Hengari's membership of Cabinet as well as National Assembly follows his failure to tender his resignation on 23 April 2025.

"By virtue of the powers vested in the President by Article 32(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has relieved Hon Dr Mac-Albert Hengari of his duties as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform," the statement said.

On Saturday, Hengari, who was appointed by Nandi-Ndaitwah on 22 March 2025, was arrested by the police on charges of attempting to bribe the victim in an alleged rape case filed against him to withdraw the case.

Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed his arrest yesterday. "Mr Hengari has been arrested after he attempted to bribe the victim to withdraw the case. That is what he was arrested for," she said on the official police WhatsApp communications' group.

Hengari is being investigated on 11 charges relating to rape, kidnapping, inducing an abortion - relating to the 21-year-old woman he allegedly raped since she was 15.

Shikwambi said Hengari was only arrested on one offence, as investigations into the other alleged crimes are still continuing.

In his parting message, Hengari thanked Nandi-Ndaitwah and wished her well.

"Congratulations on a vintage performance during the Sona. As discussed, I prepared my letter but didn't deliver it today [Thursday], lest it overshadows the Sona news cycle. I will have it delivered first thing on Monday morning. I have already cleared the office though, but tomorrow [Friday] I am closing off the strategy workshop of the ministry and do the annual fishing industry engagement which we postponed from last week to this week. Those are the only and last official activities I shall carry out," was Hengari's message to the president.

Already on Friday, New Era had gotten wind of Hengari's imminent departure. He was scheduled to address the annual fisheries' industry meeting on Friday in Walvis Bay. He did not show up. His no-show at his first annual fisheries address raised eyebrows.

The former minister was expected to address the entire industry, and outline his strategic plans for the future of the ministry following his appointment.

However, after a long delay and his possible departure, the ministry's executive director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, who directed proceedings on Friday, informed the gathering that the minister had fallen ill and that his address would instead be delivered by his deputy, Ruth Masake.

"The minister was supposed to travel early this morning from Windhoek, but he fell ill," Nghituwamata said.

Yet, when Masake later took the stage, she offered a different explanation, telling the audience that the minister had an equally important engagement to attend - contradicting the executive director's earlier statement.

He also failed to attend the ministry's strategic planning workshop held in Swakopmund last week, where once again the deputy minister stood in for him.

The conflicting accounts surrounding his absence from two crucial industry events quickly fuelled speculation that the minister was on his way out as early as Wednesday.

Hengari was expected to detail strategies for sustainable fishing practices, value-addition, youth empowerment and the promotion of the Blue Economy in Walvis Bay.

Sources close to the ministry said there has been internal pushback from industry 'cartels' which have been enjoying the country's resources for years, through alleged relentless media attacks to discredit Hengari and, by extension, Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration. These individuals, New Era understands, are particularly opposed to the merger of the ministries of fisheries, agriculture and land reform, and allegedly prepared to do anything to protect their interests.

Vision

During his brief stint, Hengari set sights on expediting Namibia's land reform programme while also placing modernisation, mechanisation and sustainability high on the ministry's agenda.

He called for the expedited implementation of the land reform programme to ensure equitable land allocation through resettlement and the productive use of land.

"We must accelerate the implementation of recommendations from the Second Land Conference, and fast-track the promulgation of the Land Bill. This will, among other things, provide access to financing opportunities for resettled farmers and leaseholders, especially those in communal areas," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ex-minister emphasised the importance of developing an ancestral land policy to provide a framework for implementing the recommendations of the Ancestral Land Commission.

"This is a matter of justice for our people," he stated.

Production

The politician then called for the acceleration of agricultural production through the expansion of irrigation systems.

He said it is imperative to develop new schemes, expand existing Green Scheme initiatives, and ensure all agricultural areas are fully-operational to enhance national food production and ensure food security.

Fisheries

Regarding the fisheries and marine resources' division, Hengari stressed the need for initiatives to enhance value-addition across all Total Allowable Catch (TAC)-regulated species.

"We can no longer view our fish as mere raw commodities; we must add value through processing, packaging and innovative product offerings. This will not only create jobs, but also boost our economy, ensuring that every fish caught contributes to our shared prosperity," he observed.

Hengari said the ministry would work diligently to align fishing quota allocations with the Namibianisation Policy, which encourages local participation in the fisheries' sector, while considering regional development.