Namibia: De Bruyn Resigns As Eagles Head Coach

Cricket Namibia (CN) last week announced the resignation of Pierre de Bruyn, head coach of the Namibia national men's cricket team, the Eagles.

In a statement, CN said De Bruyn made the difficult decision to step down from his position to be closer to his family.

He has accepted a new role with the Titans franchise in Centurion, South Africa.

"De Bruyn's contribution to Namibian cricket has been nothing short of transformational. Since joining CN in 2018, he has led the Eagles through one of the most successful eras in the history of the sport in the country. Under his leadership, Namibia achieved One Day International status in 2019, a milestone that elevated the team onto the global stage, and opened the doors to greater opportunities and recognition.

"His tenure was further marked by Namibia's historic qualification for three International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup tournaments in 2021, 2022 and 2024. These achievements have not only lifted the profile of Namibian cricket internationally but have also inspired a new generation of players and fans across the nation," reads the statement.

The team's accolades under De Bruyn's leadership include four ICC Associate Member Men's Performance of the Year awards.

In addition, the statement said passion, discipline and commitment to excellence established a culture of professionalism and belief within the Eagles' squad.

"Beyond the results on the field, he helped shape the values and mindset of a team that now competes with confidence and pride against the world's best. We are immensely grateful to for his vision, leadership and the

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

legacy he leaves behind. His impact will be felt for years to come. While we are sad to see him go, we respect and support his decision to prioritise his family and pursue a new chapter in his career," said Johan Muller, CEO of CN.

Reflecting on his departure, De Bruyn said the decision to step down has been one of the hardest he has ever made.

"Stepping away after six years isn't easy, but my heart is telling me it's time to focus on the people who matter most - my family. I've poured so much of myself into this role. It's been an unforgettable journey filled with growth, connection and purpose. Now, I am ready to turn the page and begin a new chapter - one that allows me to be more present at home and embrace what life has in store. I leave with deep gratitude and love for everyone who's been part of this story. I am incredibly grateful for the support, friendship and opportunities I've experienced here," De Bruyn said.

CN will announce the new coach tomorrow.