Namibia: NNN to Give N$50 Million to Creatives Awards

For a long time, Namibians creatives have felt forgotten.

Since the Namibia Annual Music Awards discontinued, there has not been a way to celebtrate their work.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in her maiden State of the Nation address, said she will allocate N$50 million towards a National Arts and Creative Industry Awards in 2025.

"The creative industries have been elevated as a sector of national strategic priority so as to harness the creativity and innovation of our youth in a holistic and integrated manner, and to leverage the fourth Industrial Revolution," she said.

In addition, the Arts Fund Act of 2005 will be reviewed and expanded. The revised Act will incorporate a new Creative Industry Infrastructure and Equipment Fund to provide much-needed capital to enhance the sector's growth.

This fund will be operationalised during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (METF), ensuring long-term sustainability and financial support for the creative industry.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has been directed to lead efforts in digitalisation, collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Art and Culture, the private sector as well as academic institutions.

A key focus of this collaboration will be the establishment of a comprehensive digital database of information experts, which will aid in leveraging Namibia's tech potential to foster innovation within the creative sector. "Further supporting the creative industry's growth, the government has outlined plans to establish a Special Economic Zone for Film Industries, positioning Namibia as a prime destination for international film production. The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board will spearhead efforts to attract global investments in film, sport and technology, aiming to make Namibia a world-class centre for creative industries," she stated.

Namibian Kwaito artist Fillemon Stephanus Hafeni, known by his stage name Mabuzza, told VIBEZ that he voted right.

He described Nandi-Ndaitwah as a mother who understands her children.

"The President is seeing that it's time to push Namibian content. I would like the goverment to play 90% of our music or content on radio. Its time for us, Namibian artists and filmmakers, to take up space and create our own channels," he said.

"As a nation or artists, we are happy with this move by the President. As long as we have President Nandi-Ndaitwah in office, everything will be fine. The future is bright in Namibia. We can do better since the door has been opened," Hafeni remarked.

Artist Don Kamati said its good news to bring back the awards after a five-year hiatus.

"The have been hosting sport awards but not creative awards. Musicians are just any other industry where jobs are created. It contributes to the gross domestic product," he said.

Hafeni urged the goverment to urgently look at the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (NASCAM) and intervene.

NASCAM has been paying rates to artists that have not changed since 1995.

"NASCAM is not paying royalties. It is time the government does something. It has been 25 years using the same rates. We are tired as artists," he said.