Namibia: LPM Pledges Support Despite Job Plan Doubts

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) has pledged to support President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration to ensure it succeeds, despite initial skepticism regarding her economic plans.

The President delivered her State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, among others outlining her vision for job creation and stimulating economic growth.

Following the address, LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi expressed reservations about the impact of her proposed strategies.

"Your government is everywhere, and we don't see your statement landing. President Hage Geingob's government landed somewhere with the old age grant; there was an impact, there was money circulation, and there was a slight reduction in poverty. Where is your landing? You are throwing peanuts at all the problems, and in the end, you will not address any problem," he said.

In response, Nandi-Ndaitwah said her aim is to ensure that more jobs are created for Namibians.

"I am landing at creating jobs, be it in the creative industry, the sport industry or value-addition, for example, our marble in Karibib can create jobs," she stressed.

Swartbooi pledged his party's support to the new administration wherever necessary to make sure it succeeds.

"You will succeed because once you do, many young women across this continent will be able to say there was a woman president who became our hero and role model," he said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah in her Sona said during the 2025/26 financial year, the government will inject N$561 million capital into agri-infrastructure, while Green Schemes will be put into full operation and agro-processing will be intensified.

"We also intend to introduce the cattle breed improvement (bull) and cattle herd restocking schemes to improve the beef industry. The breed improvement is targeting emerging, resettled and communal farmers," she said.

The Head of State further said the government will provide a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive and the requisite enabling infrastructure to deliver on the economic promise of the Swapo manifesto.

"We have a good track record of working with domestic and international investors, and we aim to improve on our collaborative efforts. I urge the private sector and other stakeholders to join the government in unlocking the opportunities that lie ahead," she said.