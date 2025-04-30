Ghana: Education Minister Inaugurates Committee to Review Licensure

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, last Friday inaugurated a-seven member committee to review the Teacher Licensure Examination (TLE) and propose an alternative to the current mode and form of the examination.

Chaired by Mr Kwami Alorvi, an educationist, the other committee members are, Professor Samuel Atintonu, representative of Principal of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF); Mr Moses Baman Amadu Snr, representative of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT); and Mr Adokwi Ayikwei-Awulley, representative of PRETAG (CCT-GH).

The rest are Mr Michael Akanvibe Ayuraboya, representative of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT); Dr Samuel Awuku, Education Consultant and Key Policy Advisor; T-TEL and Mr Nimako Owusu Dorme, Director of Assessment and Examination, NTC.

Inaugurating the committee, the Minister said the call was line with the government's agenda of ending the TLE and explore other alternatives of ensuring the professional status of teachers in the country.

He explained that the decision to scrap the TLE was part of the National Democratic Congress 'campaign promises and they intended keeping it.

"Yes, it is true the NDC campaigned on a manifesto promise, we will end licensure exams, we did promise and we will keep faith with the electorate," he said.

He explained that the setting up of the committee was to guide the transition from the existing examination system to a new form of teacher qualification assessment.

"That is why I am putting this committee together to advise most appropriately how to walk through the transition, a transition from a licensure exam regime to a no-licensure exam," he said.

Mr Iddrisu explained that the new approach should involve academic training, pedagogy and practical fieldwork as part of the teacher education curriculum.

"In our manifesto again, it was our pledge to incorporate it into the curriculum of teacher training institutions... that it becomes part of their curriculum," he said.